“Drop the album, banana edition” — Fans react as Minions recreate a shot from Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead’

The Grammy Award winner and Oscar nominee Ariana Grande, recently announced the release of her upcoming album Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead on Instagram on March 11, 2025. It will be released on March 28 through Republic Records.

She also shared the album cover, and on the cover, she wore a dress in which she floats through the blackness towards a light. Meanwhile, once the news went public, the famous animated characters from Despicable Me, Minions, recreated the cover picture of Grande’s Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead.

One X user wrote that they should recreate the album with minions and make it "banana edition". For context, in the Despicable Me movie franchise, the minions love bananas.

“Drop the album, banana edition,” wrote one X user.

Others also reacted the same way as one said that the minions know how to have fun, while another said that they never fail to deliver.

“I’m afraid they ate omg,” wrote one X user.

“Minions always bring the fun! This recreation is pure genius—who knew they'd make Ariana’s shoot even more iconic?” said another one.

“The minions never fail to deliver lmao,” commented another X user.

Others echoed the same sentiment, as one person described the minions as "adorable".

“That's adorable, they nailed it!” wrote one user.

“Ariana x Minions is the collab I never knew I needed,” one X user said.

“Minions shine in Grande tribute,” another X user wrote.

Ariana Grande recently announced her Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead

This deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine comes exactly one year after Ariana Grande's sixth number-one album. Eternal Sunshine was the critically acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated masterwork that debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Over the weekend, Ariana Grande celebrated the release of Eternal Sunshine, which came out on March 8, 2024, and hinted at the deluxe edition with a glitchy video that showed a box of Peaches' keepsakes being incinerated in an oven.

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Deluxe edition includes nine bonus tracks, including six new songs, that are included with the retail album. A 24-page booklet with new photographs and lyrics, 2LP turquoise marble vinyl, variant cover with exclusive gatefold artwork are also available.

It also contains tracks including intro (end of the world), bye, don’t wanna break up again, Saturn Returns Interlude, eternal sunshine, supernatural, true story, the boy is mine , yes, and?, i wish i hated you, imperfect for you, we can’t be friends (wait for your love), ordinary things (feat. Nonna), yes, and? (with Mariah Carey) - Remix, supernatural (with Troye Sivan) - Remix and the boy is mine (with Brandy, Monica) - Remix.

However, the names of track numbers 14, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 have not been released as of yet. Rolling Stone gave the deluxe album a rare five-star rating, deeming it one of the year's best albums.

Furthermore, according to Eric Alper's report from the same day, Brighter Days Ahead promises to expand the sound and emotional depth that has characterised Ariana Grande's unmatched career as Eternal Sunshine moves into its next dazzling chapter.

On the other hand, as per Billboard's March 13, 2024, report, Eternal Sunshine continues to be unmatched as the only album of 2024 to produce multiple Hot 100 chart-toppers, with two Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles. Audiences and critics alike were captivated by the initial release, which became an immediate cultural sensation.

Additionally, Variety praised Ariana Grande's dual ability as a vocalist and producer in their March 10 report, praising her complex vocal arrangements as songs in and of themselves, while the New York Times hailed it as a Critic's Pick.

