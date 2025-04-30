"Let the music do the talking"- Fans swoon over BTS' Jin's Echo Diary snippets               

On April 29, 2025, @bts_bighit shared BTS' Jin's Echo Diary snippets through their official X account, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The content revealed the male artist working on his upcoming music in a studio room in nine different polaroid frames. The images featured Jin jotting down the lyrics, listening, playing the piano, recording songs, seating on a couch, reading a music script, and performing other activities.

Echo Diary featured many phrases, which have been listed below:

Echo- Rock Your Heart Out The Show Must Go on! Let the music do the talking Keep on rocking

Subsequently, the latest Echo Diary snippets circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement about the artist's upcoming second solo album, and an X user posted:

"Let the music do the talking."

The fandom guessed that they might receive an announcement for the documentary for BTS' Jin's upcoming second solo album Echo.

"What if we'll get a documentary,"- a fan reacted.

"His voice? Heavenly. His visuals? Unreal. His heart? As beautiful as ever,"- a fan shared.

"Jin is playing the piano in Echo? these photos could be from the recording session,"- a fan commented.

The internet users added that they might get a track where BTS' Jin would be playing piano. They expressed pride in him for writing, producing, and composing songs by himself.

"Not all who holds a mic and sing/perform can confidently say this. I’m proud that Jin can say this and can back it up with his amazing voice, writing skills, & musical talent,"- a user reacted.

"Looks like we are getting a song where Jin with perform with a piano. "- a user mentioned.

"Jin producing and composing is the hottest thing we can see,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin would release Echo in May 2025

BigHit Music took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where they announced the release of BTS' Jin's second solo mini-album, Echo. Through the record, the artist plans to convey universal life experiences and emotions. It has been designed based on his unique and charming perspective.

The record features seven tracks, which would shed light on his vocals, accompanied by a dynamic sound band. The songs are listed below:

Don't Say You Love Me Nothing Without Your Love Loser (feat. YENA) Rope It A Journey With Clouds Background To me today

The male K-pop idol is slated to release his second solo album Echo on May 16, 2025, at 1 PM Korean Standard Time.

