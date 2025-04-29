 "That’s precision with a sprinkle of charm"- Fans react as BTS' Jin correctly guess the exact size of an onion in latest Run Jin episode

On April 29, 2025, BTS' Jin correctly guessed the exact size of an onion in the Run Jin Episode 32, titled Game Master Showdown 2, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The segment was uploaded on BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel.

During the episode, the students were provided with a variation of the problem, to which Jin guessed the answer using his hunch. He responded that it was the size of 9.5 cm. Subsequently, the staff asked the male artist to measure the vegetable himself, and he found that his reply was correct. The guest members, including TXT's Yeonjun, ENHYPEN's Jungwon & Jay, and Son Dongpyo, were taken back and praised his talent.

Subsequently, the clip where the Running Wild singer guessed the exact size of the onion circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"Truly legendary ,only Seokjin can eyeball a green onion n get the exact size right. That’s precision with a sprinkle of charm."

The fandom stated that BTS' Jin was really smart and acted mischievous most of the time. They also complimented the editors for referring to him as a hamster in the additional comments during the episode.

"Jin is really smart. He's just mischievous a lot of times but he's practically smart at all times in all Run BTS games,"- a fan reacted.

"THIS MAN IS SO COOL + the “hamster’s hunch works overtime” got me cryingg i love the editors,"- a fan shared.

"He has cut and diced plenty of veggies whenever he cooks so he probably already has a pretty close estimate with just one look,"- a fan commented.

The internet users added that BTS' Jin was an all-rounder cutie, and his brain needed to be studied.

"he's just an all-rounder cutie,"- a user reacted.

"Something about Seokjin's brain should be studied,"- a user shared.

"Seokjin your mind will never fail To amaze me,"- a user commented.

BTS' Jin's upcoming second solo album, Echo, features seven tracks

On April 16, 2025, BTS' Jin's agency BigHit Music unveiled the tracklist for the male artist' second solo album, Echo. It features seven tracks, which are listed below:

Don't Say You Love Me Nothing Without Your Love Loser (feat. YENA) Rope It A Journey With Clouds Background To Me Day

According to BigHit Music, the record would convey the following message, as stated in the press release shared on the South Korean social media platform Weverse:

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS Jin and his new album, Echo."

Echo will be released on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music.

