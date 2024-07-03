Who is Ann Wilson married to? All about her husband and kids in wake of cancer announcement

Singer Ann Wilson recently revealed through Instagram on July 2, 2024, that she was diagnosed with cancer and had surgery. She gained recognition as a vocalist for the popular band Heart and has been married to Dean Wetter since 2015. Furthermore, Wilson is a mother of two kids.

Heart is currently busy with the Royal Flush Tour which started in April this year. However, the upcoming shows are now postponed due to Wilson's surgery as she would be on a break for a year.

Ann Wilson shared the details on her latest social media post and she started by writing:

"Dear friends, I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I've decided to do it."

The musician added that she would stay away from the stage for some time. Wilson assured the "ticket buyers" that she would return to the stage next year and the new dates for the event would be revealed soon. She even thanked her fans for the support and ended by saying:

"Respectfully, this is the last public statement I'd like to make on the matter."

Notably, Ann had previously struggled with other health issues, including liver disease which emerged due to her alcohol addiction.

Ann Wilson's husband was involved in a legal problem in the past: Family and other details explained

The 74-year-old's recent cancer diagnosis has grabbed a lot of attention on social media. Apart from her successful musical career, Ann has been happily married to Dean Wetter for nine years now and she adopted two children, Marie and Dustin, during the 90s.

The official website of Heart's 2024 tour states that Wilson and Wetter exchanged vows in a private ceremony held in Topanga, California. Ann expressed her love for Dean at the time and said:

"Dean and I first met in the '80s and went on a date where we both got smashed and I tried to seduce him. Like the gentleman he is, he declined. Years passed, we got back in touch after we had both grown up, and Pow! – It worked! Did it ever!"

Ann Wilson's wedding dress was designed by Anthony Sartino and she completed the look with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes alongside white-gold briolette earrings. The wedding cake was brought from the Santa Monica-based Sweet Lady Jane.

However, Dean was later arrested on charges of assault after he reportedly attacked his wife's sister Nancy's children in 2016. The alleged incident happened during a concert of Heart at the White River Amphitheater in Auburn.

The twins wanted to enter Ann's tour bus, however, the duo left the bus door open. Wetter reportedly began shouting at them and even grabbed one of the twin's throats. Dean was later taken to court where he was given a suspended sentence of 364 days along with probation of two years, restitution, counseling, and avoiding contact with the victims.

Ann Wilson has pursued a successful solo career outside of Heart

While Ann Wilson is known for her association with Heart over the years, she has released her solo projects that received positive feedback. Her sister Nancy is also a band member, serving as a guitarist and singer.

Ann joined the band in 1973 and they have 15 albums in their credits, starting with Dreamboat Annie. They are additionally known for singles such as Barracuda, Heartless, Even It Up, and more. As a solo artist, Ann released four albums alongside two EPs, which included albums like Hope & Glory, Immortal, and Another Door, among others.

