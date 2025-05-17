Is Lorde non-binary? Ben Shapiro claims the term is "a made-up, nonsense word for trash"

In the May 17, 2025, episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, American political commentator Ben Shapiro shared his insights into singer Lorde's recent claims on her gender identity.

During an interview with Rolling Stone (published on May 15), Lorde opened up about her gender identity while discussing her upcoming album, Virgin. The interviewer referenced lyrics from her album that read: "Some days I’m a woman/Some days I’m a man," and asked the singer how she identifies now.

The New Zealand native revealed that she had previously opened up about her gender identity to American singer Chapell Roan.

"[Chappell Roan] asked me this. She was like, 'So, are you nonbinary now?' And I was like, 'I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.' I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up."

Refusing the non-binary label, the What Was That singer further clarified that she’s "in the middle gender-­wise," and claimed that she identifies as a cisgender woman and uses the she/her pronouns.

Reflecting on Lorde's remarks, Ben Shapiro claimed that "there's no such thing as a non-binary person," adding:

"It's a made-up nonsense term for trash, for stupid people who have some sort of deep desire for attention that they cannot earn any other way, apparently."

"I don't know what's so bad about being a woman"—Ben Shapiro on Lorde's remarks

At the beginning of the video, Ben Shapiro expressed skepticism towards the What Was That singer's remarks about her gender identity and questioned why women "don't want to just be it?'

"There is a person named Lorde. I say person because this person, who is a woman, wishes to suggest that she is not in fact a woman when asked by Chapell Roan, another woman who pretends that she's not a woman. I don't know what's so bad about being a woman that women don't want to just be it."

Shapiro further referred to the Royals singer's comments, "I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man," and stated:

"Well, that's interesting. Does she randomly grow a p*nis? How does that work precisely?"

During the same interview with The Rolling Stone, Lorde explained that in 2023, she did not have "any sense of my gender broadening at all," and recalled an incident from that time when she sent a picture wearing men's jeans to musician Jim-E Stack.

Reflecting on the 28-year-old singer's statement, Ben argued that gender identity is not a "biological imperative," and criticized the singer's claims of her changing gender identity, stating:

"You don't get to claim that you randomly changed your mind about your gender when you were trying on a pair of men's jeans in 2023."

As reported by Billboard on May 9, 2025, Lorde's upcoming album Virgin will be released on June 27, 2025, followed by her Ultrasound World Tour, which is scheduled to begin on September 17, 2025.

