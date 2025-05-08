"World tour and no Asia"- Internet reacts as Lorde announces dates for Ultrasound World Tour

Lorde has announced the dates for her Ultrasound world tour on May 9 via social media. This soon sparked backlash online as the tour excludes Asia. The singer will begin her North American leg in Austin, Texas, on September 17, 2025, and conclude in Seattle, Washington, on October 22, 2025, before heading to Europe. However, the lack of Asian dates has left some fans disappointed.

The Ultrasound tour supports Lorde's upcoming fourth album, Virgin, which is set to release on June 27, 2025. According to Variety, Lorde described the album as "100% written in blood," highlighting its personal and intense nature. The album features contributions from Dan Nigro, Blood Orange, Fabiana Palladino, Jim-E Stack, and Buddy Ross, among others.

Tour Dates and Details

Lorde's North American leg includes stops at major arenas such as Madison Square Garden in New York City and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Special guests include Blood Orange, The Japanese House, Nilüfer Yanya, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack, and Oklou on select dates.

Following the North American run, the singer-songwriter will head to Europe with shows in France, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden, concluding on December 9 at Stockholm’s Annexet, as per reports by Rolling Stone.

However, fans quickly pointed out the absence of any Asian dates. Others noted the irony in labeling the tour as "worldwide" when only North America and Europe are included.

"World tour and no Asia," one fan tweeted.

"Ah yes yes, the classic ‘world’ tour with USA and Europe shows exclusively," another fan expressed on X.

"'World Tour'(only USA and Europe)," another tweet read.

While some fans voiced disappointment over the lack of Asian dates, others expressed excitement for the upcoming tour.

"PARIS ON MY BIRTHDAY WHAAAAT," a fan exclaimed.

"Sounds like it’s gonna be crazy," another fan shared.

"I wish you so much luck," some other fan shared.

Lorde's upcoming projects and album release

This album, Virgin, set for its release on June 27, 2025, is described as Lorde's most personal project to date. The new record is said to have adopted a darker, more vanguard sound from what her last albums had.

The Ultrasound tour announcement follows the Kiwi singer and songwriter's fan event at Washington Square Park in New York City, where she premiered the album's lead single, What Was That, on April 23, 2025. Lorde shared her inspiration for the album during a BBC Radio 1 interview, citing Charli XCX’s "Brat" as a major influence on her creative process.

"I'd been kind of cooking this album up... but Brat coming out really gave me a kick in a lot of ways," she said to BBC Radio 1 on April 26, 2025.

The pre-sale for the Ultrasound tour begins on May 14, 2025, with general sales starting on May 16, 2025, as reported by Rolling Stone. With the release of Virgin set for June 27 and the tour commencing in September, fans have plenty to look forward to despite the current backlash over the tour's limited geographical reach.

