“Icons inspiring icons”— Netizens react as Lorde reveals working with Charli XCX on the ‘Girl, so confusing’ remix inspired her new album ‘Virgin’

Singer Lorde talked about how working with Charli XCX inspired her to finish her own, recently announced, Virgin LP. On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, the New Zealand-based singer and songwriter, in an interview with BBC Radio 1, explained how working on the viral Girl, so confusing remix for the British pop star’s critically acclaimed 2024 project, Brat, helped influence her upcoming album.

In a conversation with Jack Saunders of BBC Radio 1, the 28-year-old singer, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, said during the Wednesday interview:

"Brat coming out really gave me a kick."

Revisiting her time working with Charli XCX on her June 2024 released album Brat, Lorde explained:

"Meeting her in that place of rugged vulnerability and people responding really well to that, I was kind of like, 'OK cool - this is a good thing to be doing'... I really suffer from this thing of not feeling my own power... and the remix just started me up and I was like, 'no no, people are listening and they care and your words carry real weight'."

After the singer’s interview with BBC Radio 1 went live, fans of the Ribs hitmaker expressed their views on X.

“icons inspiring icons,” a fan wrote.

Fans noted that the remix of Girl, so confusing and Charli XCX’s 2024 project, Brat was a cultural movement.

“Love seeing artists inspire each other like this. ‘BRAT’ was a cultural moment, and now I’m hyped to hear what Lorde does with ‘Virgin’,” an X user wrote.

“The contrast between their usual styles could lead to something really unique and exciting,” another fan added.

“oh she’s about to serve,” a third fan wrote.

While many fans were happy to see Lorde talk about Charli XCX’s Brat and their work together, some were confused.

“A HYPER POP ALBUM?!??” an X user added.

“Wait, she meant brat inspired her to make this album? I’m very confused. Someone explain!” another exclaimed.

Lorde opens up about taking inspiration from Charli XCX for her new album Virgin

Singer Lorde also revealed that collaborating with Charli XCX gave her more confidence in her ability to explore her vulnerabilities with her upcoming fourth album, Virgin.

"I never thought it would come out… I wrote this from the perspective of, 'well I could never say that'."

Revealing how the album was just an “exercise” in saying everything she needed to say about a lot of different stuff, she added that the singer-songwriter from Essex’s Brat also allowed her a way to refine everything she wanted to say with her new music that she is releasing after a hiatus of four years.

"It forced me to further define what I was doing because Charli had so masterfully defined everything about Brat."

About Virgin

The New Zealand-based singer and songwriter will be releasing her upcoming album, Virgin, on June 27, 2025. Notably, the two-time Grammy Award winner announced her fourth studio album alongside a blue X-ray image for the record’s cover art, which seemingly features a belt buckle, a zipper, and a woman’s pelvis.

"It's about going to the core of who I am in the purest way possible, stripping away anything unnecessary," Lorde said.

Notably, Lorde also talked about her lead single, What Was That, after it was officially released last week.

