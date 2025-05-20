Elon Musk reacts to Joe Rogan and JD Vance's take on his funny side 

UFC commentator Joe Rogan hosted U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on his podcast a few months back. The pair talked about many things from conflicts all around the world to the problems America is facing today. Their conversation also revolved around Elon Musk who reacted to the clip recently.

Musk has been involved in politics quite a lot recently and he even endorsed Donald Trump for the U.S. Presidency. Musk was given a lead role in handling a new departmen, namely DOGE by Trump.

Speaking about Musk's hilarious side, Rogan said:

"Getting dunked on by that guy's gotta suck because you can't even say he is a dumba**. You get dunked on by one of the smartest person alive."

Musk reacted to the post and wrote:

"lmao"

Check out Elon Musk's reaction below:

Joe Rogan says banning Kanye West's Adolf H*tler song may validate his claims

Kanye West recently released a song which was pro-Adolf H*tler. The song got banned on various platforms and Rogan believes censorship fuels conspiracy theories including West saying Jewish groups are trying to erase him.

Speaking on episode #2320 of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the 57-year-old said:

"But there’s a benefit to just letting people talk, like let people say whatever the f*ck they want to say even if it sucks. This is the benefit of Twitter, but this is also the bad part. It’s like the f*cking song has so many millions of hits on Twitter. It’s been banned from every platform. But is it good to ban things from platforms, or is it better to let it be out there and let people talk about it? Because if you ban it, then people want to hear it more. And then it becomes more popular, and then it kind of supports what he says."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:25):

