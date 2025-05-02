What are Russell Brand's s*xual assault allegations? Tucker Carlson claims case against British comedian "transparently political and absurd"

Tucker Carlson has recently shared his response to the legal issue of Russell Brand, where multiple charges of r*pe and s*xual assault, reportedly associated with four women, were imposed on the latter last month.

According to People magazine, the accusations included a count each of r*pe, indecent assault, and oral r*pe, alongside two for s*xual assault. Per the latest update from the outlet on May 2, 2025, Russell Brand has received bail.

Meanwhile, Tucker posted a lengthy statement through his official account on X (formerly Twitter) the same day, writing that Russell Brand was celebrated by the British establishment in the past and later criticized the government for changing the UK into a “totalitarian state” through Covid-19. Carlson opened up on the other things that Brand had to suffer and added:

“A government TV station accused Brand of committing s*x crimes against anonymous women they refused to name. Government officials called for his opinions to be scrubbed from the internet.”

Tucker's post (Image via X/TuckerCarlson)

The political commentator also referred to Russell’s legal problem, saying there was no proper evidence to prove the charges against Brand, and the cases allegedly linked to the matter happened a long time back in the ‘90s. Carlson criticized the entire legal problem by writing:

“The entire case is transparently political and absurd, a near-identical replay of the fake r*pe charges authorities brought against Julian Assange 15 years ago. Russell Brand, whose youngest child is barely a year old, now faces life in prison. He has no shot at a fair trial, because Britain is no longer a free country.”

Tucker Carlson mentioned that Brand deserves to apply for asylum like many other foreigners. Carlson also stated that he was expecting the administration of Donald Trump to intervene and save Russell.

Russell Brand’s legal issue: Arrest, bail, and other details

The Army of One star was taken into custody last month, and his court appearance was scheduled for Friday, May 2, as per People magazine. The outlet stated that the arrest happened after an investigation started around two years ago.

The investigation happened under the leadership of Detective Superintendent Andy Murphy. As per People magazine, the four women accused Russell Brand of s*xual assault and oral r*pe, and the incidents reportedly happened between 1999 and 2005.

While the news of the allegations against the Cold Blood star went viral, several people discontinued working for Russell. One of them was also an organization called Trevi Women and Children’s Charity UK, who was associated with Brand through the Stay Free Foundation, also formed by Russell.

According to People magazine, similar accusations emerged from five women against Russell Brand in 2023. One of them was alleged to be around 16 years old, and the Neighbors star later dismissed the accusations in a video posted through his Instagram handle. Brand was heard saying in the clip:

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual.”

As mentioned, Russell Brand has already been granted bail following a hearing that lasted around 12 minutes at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, as per People magazine. Brand appeared in a shirt and blue jeans, completing the look with sunglasses. Notably, his next court date has been finalized as May 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, Russell was last seen in the animated film Under the Boardwalk, where he gave his voice to the character Mako.

