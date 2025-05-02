Who is Laura Gallacher? Everything to know about Russell Brand's wife as British comedian is granted bail in s*xual assault case

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been granted bail after being accused of r*pe and s*xual assault. According to reports by BBC, these allegations against Russell were related to four separate women. Charged last month, the actor has denied all the allegations made against him.

The detailed changes against him include one count of r*pe, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral r*pe, as well as two counts of s*xual assault. CNN reported that the alleged incidents surrounding the women happened during the period from 1999 to 2005. Despite all these allegations, he has reportedly received constant support from his wife Laura Gallacher.

For the unversed, Laura Gallacher or Laura Brand is a British author and illustrator. Laura is the daughter of ex-golfer Bernard Gallacher. Born in June 1987, Laura spent her childhood in Wentworth Estate in Surrey. According to The Economic Times, after studying in an art college, Laura did blogging, restaurant management, and then became a writer.

Over time, she had also written a number of books including The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play and The Joy Journal for Grown-ups. According to reports by The Hindustan Times, the couple got married in 2017. Russell first met Laura in 2007, through TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, who is her sibling.

Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher had dated for a brief period before the former tied the knot with Katy Perry

As reported by People, Russell Brand dated Laura Gallacher briefly before getting married to singer Katy Perry. For context, Russell and Katy got hitched in the year 2010 before separating formally in 2012. Five years later, Russell tied the knot with Laura. The couple have three kids together.

In 2016, they welcomed their daughter Mabel, and two years later in 2018, they had their second child Peggie. In 2023, the couple reportedly had their third child, a son. Not much information is available about the couple's youngest kid.

In August 2020, Laura appeared on the Made By Mammas podcast. Speaking about her relationship with Russell Brand, she said:

"I hadn't seen Russell for years. He was so different. We both immediately knew it was going to be serious."

She further added that when the two reconnected, they ended up developing a stronger connection. Laura Gallacher continued:

"You have to rebuild your foundations and trust again, we did it the right way. It was very slow, it was getting to know each other and going out on day trips together."

Russell Brand and Laura's 2017 wedding was an intimate ceremony that happened in a church near their house in Henley-on-Thames. The wedding was reportedly attended by close family and friends, along with their oldest daughter Mabel, who then was only 9 months old.

In October 2017, Russell opened up about fatherhood in a conversation with Today. Speaking about Mabel, the comedian told host Megyn Kelly that she was "so full of joy and love" and that he loved being a dad.

According to CNN, the charges against Russell Brand were announced last month by the Metropolitan Police, when the comedian-actor was residing in England.

