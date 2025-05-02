What is conditional bail? Details explored as Russell Brand is granted bail on s*xual assault charges in first court appearance

UK comedian and actor Russell Brand has been given conditional bail after his first court appearance in London on Friday, May 1, over a series of serious s*xual assault allegations. Brand has been accused of various charges that span six years and involve four women.
According to the Youth Justice Legal Centre, conditional bail is a legal status imposed by the court that permits an accused to remain out of custody prior to or during the trial but is subject to compliance with specific conditions.
Judges order conditional bail if there are concerns the accused may abscond, tamper with witnesses, or commit other offenses while on bail.
As per Bail Bonds Man, breaking any of these terms or conditions may result in bail being immediately revoked and being held in custody until trial. In the case of Brand, the full conditions of bail haven’t been released; however, during a court appearance, it was revealed that he has read and accepted the conditions.
The Metropolitan Police have also charged Russell Brand, 49, with one count of r*pe, one count of indecent assault, and one count of oral r*pe, as well as two counts of s*xual assault.
According to the New York Post, the alleged offenses are thought to have occurred between 1999 and 2005 and were said to have taken place in places such as Bournemouth and Westminster in London. The investigation supposedly began in September 2023, when joint reporting by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 addressed the allegations against the comedian.
Russell Brand, who denies all the allegations, said little in court other than to acknowledge his identity and to agree that he understood the conditions of his bail. His next appearance will be at the Old Bailey in London on May 30.
More about the allegations against Russell Brand and his response
As reported by People, the allegations, which were made public on September 16, 2023, were made by more than one woman and related to incidents when Russell Brand was employed as a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 and working as an actor in Hollywood.
One accuser was only 16 at the time of the alleged incident. Brand had been previously accused of r*ping a woman at home in Los Angeles, s*xually assaulting a bartender, and exposing himself to a colleague.
Russell Brand’s former partner, Jordan Martin, described s*xual, physical, and emotional abuse in her 2014 memoir. Brand rejected the allegations in a video released one day prior to the report.
“But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he remarked.
Controversy was further ignited with the resurfacing of a 2007 clip of his BBC radio show, in which the British comedian advised a 15-year-old girl to have a s*x-themed party for her birthday.