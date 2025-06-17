"So what does that make him?" — Internet reacts to Tucker Carlson calling Fox News "propaganda” used to manipulate elderly people

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently appeared on President Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon's podcast, Bannon's War Room, on June 16, 2025. While the two addressed multiple topics, Carlson criticized Fox News for offering a show to Mark Levin, referring to the segment Life, Liberty & Levin.

Suggesting that Levin's show was getting an increased airtime because Fox News was trying to lay the groundwork for America's intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict, Carlson said:

"What they’re doing is what they always do, which is just turning up the propaganda hose to full blast and just trying to, you know, knock elderly Fox viewers off their feet and make them submit to where you want them to."

Clips of Tucker Carlson calling out Fox News' propaganda and speaking against Mark Levin have gone viral on the internet. Netizens took to X to express their views on the same.

Counter-questioning the former Fox News host's theory, an X user tweeted:

"And Tucker was the most watched segment on Fox News… So what does that make him?"

"Who else would know better than him? He had the most rated show at Fox." an X user commented.

"Well... he was their chief propagandist. Shame on him." another X user mentioned.

"So why’d he participate with them for so long b" an internet user stated.

"He's not wrong, but isn't this also his target demographic?" another.internet user said.

On the other hand, internet users claimed that they already knew of the information that Carlson shared on Steve Bannon's podcast:

"We’ve known this since 2001 Tucker 😑" an X user tweeted.

"All those people admitting stuff like this after leaving doesn't make them brave. You knew for years before leaving and chose to stay and amplify." a netizen remarked.

"we already knew this and he was part of it too" another netizen expressed.

Tucker Carlson dubs Trump supporters "warmongers" amid America's involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict

Both Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon have been vocal about America's involvement in foreign conflicts, especially the Middle East. During his appearance on Bannon's podcast, Carlson commented on Mark Levin shortly after the broadcaster took a victory lap on Fox News' Hannity after Israel launched multiple strikes against Iran.

On June 14, 2025, Tucker Carlson took to X to comment on the Israel-Iran conflict and America's involvement. The former Fox News host claimed that the real divide is between those casually encouraging violence and those seeking to prevent it, and not between those supporting Israel, Iran, or Palestine.

"Who are the warmongers? They would include anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct US military involvement in a war with Iran. On that list: Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Rupert Murdoch, Ike Perlmutter and Miriam Adelson. At some point they will all have to answer for this, but you should know their names now." Carlson tweeted

On an episode of his War Room podcast dated June 13, 2025, Steve Bannon referred to Carlson's tweet. He said that the former Fox News host had posted his comment and that he won't be repeating the names mentioned in the tweet since they weren't verified.

Bannon referred to Carlson's tweet shortly after accusing the Israeli government of roping in the United States into a war with Iran.

Tucker Carlson mocked Mark Levin during his conversation with Steve Bannon on June 16, 2025, and compared his presence on TV to listening to one's ex-wife scream about alimony payments.

Carlson alleged that Sean Hannity pushed for Levin to have a show, and Fox gave him a weekend segment that nobody watched.

