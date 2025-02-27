"There are irreconcilable differences"— Ray Dalio tells Tucker Carlson why he believes America is in the midst of a "civil war"

Bridgewater Associates' founder, Ray Dalio, recently appeared in a conversation with Tucker Carlson in an episode of the latter's show— The Tucker Carlson Show— that aired last week on February 21, 2025. The episode featured Ray speaking on a lot of topics, including the existence of the Civil War in the United States.

Carlson asked Dalio to elaborate on his opinion that the US is in a Civil War and the Americans refuse to understand the same.

"Well, what I mean by a civil war, I should say a type of civil war, is that there are irreconcilable differences that each side is willing to fight for in order to get the outcomes that they want," Ray replied.

Ray Dalio mentioned that what matters in such situations is how the legal system will intervene and stand in the way of the fight that would "make the cause more important than anything." The well-known investor said that these things raise the question of whether people are involved in some kind of Civil War.

Tucker Carlson responded by agreeing to what Ray Dalio said, and asked him how the problem could be resolved without using any kind of violence. Dalio claimed that conflict is the only solution and addressed the reasons for the same.

"You get to the point where both sides can't reach agreements, both sides don't even want to talk, both sides don't want to respect the rule of law. So when we're dealing with things like sanctuary city issues, and we're dealing with enforceability, who has the enforceability, you almost have to play out, okay, enforceability means police forces and such things."

Ray Dalio opened up on what could lead to the end of the Civil War

Speaking to Tucker Carlson on the possible solutions to end the Civil War, Ray Dalio referred to "people with guns" who were willing to fight for a cause, saying that they would use the weapons, despite the possibility of legal problems because of the same.

The hedge fund manager also mentioned that the world is completely different now since certain problems cannot be resolved anymore through "compromise and empathy."

"Normally it goes that way. The only thing that can be done is to have the fear of that create a necessity for having another path. You know, like we were talking about the debt situation. So can there be a fiscal commission that gets together and then achieves those things or not?" he further stated.

Ray Dalio claimed that fragmentation is expected to happen frequently in the future, and that it has happened multiple times in the past. He addressed the same by saying:

"This happens repeatedly through history, and usually, you know, it runs its course. So the way our leaders in the United States have dealt with it over the past 30 years has just been to ignore it, completely just ignore it."

Apart from being a part of the Bridgewater Associates for many years, 75-year-old Dalio has also been an author of books such as Principles: Life & Work.

