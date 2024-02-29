Lee Jae-wook's entertainment agency warns about stringent legal actions against perpetrators amidst actor's recent dating announcement

Aespa's Karina and South Korean actor Lee Jae-wook created a massive stir on the internet as they confirmed they are dating on February 27, 2024. Both their agencies, SM Entertainment and C-Jes Entertainment, also confirmed the news later that day.

According to a statement released by C-Jes Entertainment, actor Lee Jae-wook's reputation is now being harmed by malicious defamation and the dissemination of unverified rumors. Fans were asked by the agency to report such posts to their legal representative or via emails to the company.

"We will take strong legal action": C-Jes Entertainment resolves to safeguard Lee Jae-wook's reputation

Actor Lee Jae-wook has reportedly been the subject of hostile remarks and comments ever since news of him dating was made public, according to a statement posted by C-JeS Studio or C-Jes Entertainment on February 29 KST.

In light of this, the firm has now promised to pursue aggressive legal action for both civil and criminal cases. Their statement also included an email address for supporters to report offensive remarks or postings they come across.

The company wrote (via Google Translate):

"Hello, this is C-JeS Studio. After articles regarding Lee Jae Wook’s private life were released, we issued an official statement and earnestly requested everyone watch over the two individuals positively as they are cautiously getting to know each other. However, we have seen posts online made with malicious intent that slander the actor and contain false information."

They continued:

"This constitutes a serious violation of personal rights, and we want to inform you that we will take strong legal action through our legal representatives for both civil and criminal matters. We are continuously monitoring online activities. If fans come across malicious occurrences, please report them to the email below ([email protected]), and we will consider them for legal action."

C-Jes Entertainment issues statement on Instagram to take legal action against perpetrators. (Image via Instagra/@ cjes.tagram & translation via Google)

The media outlet Dispatch exclusively disclosed the relationship on February 27 KST. The two celebrities reportedly got close after going to a fashion show for a brand in Milan last month, and they have reportedly been dating ever since/

The dating information was later verified by the two stars' respective agencies, as both companies asked for fans to shower their support for the pair. However, several tweets about the artists' sexuality surfaced on X. Others made allegations that Lee Jae-wook dated an actress before Karina.

The allegation that the 25-year-old actor was dating an actress until December of last year was first published by South Korean media outlet TenAsia. As stated in the story, the actor dated her for more than a year, and industry sources have verified this.

The report goes on to say that many people are claiming Lee Jae-wook abandoned his former partner for the idol as he and Karina are alleged to have started dating in January 2024.

Expand Tweet

Lee Jae-wook's latest Disney Plus drama, The Impossible Heir, released on February 28, 2024. The plot revolves around three nobodies who are determined to rise to the top and gain control of the biggest companies in South Korea.