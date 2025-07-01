Candace Owens claims Trump urged her to stop talking about Brigitte Macron as he was convinced she "looked like a woman"

Podcaster Candace Owens has claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump personally urged her to stop talking about French First Lady Brigitte Macron during a private phone call. In the July 1, 2025, episode of her podcast, Candace, she said that Trump contacted her on February 26, 2025, and said that he was convinced that Macron looked “like a woman”.

Ad

"And then he said, you know, I saw her, you know, I saw her up close and she looks like a woman to me," Owens said relaying Trump’s comments.

Ad

Trending

To understand the context of Trump’s call, it’s important to revisit a series of podcast episodes Owens uploaded to her YouTube channel in February 2025. In an "investigative series, focused on Brigitte Macron, Owens revived several conspiracy theories about Brigitte Macron.

In the first episode, released on February 1, 2025, and titled Becoming Brigitte: An Introduction, Owens lead heavily into the theory originally promoted by Natacha Rey.

Since 2017, Rey had claimed that Brigitte Macron was actually born Jean-Michel Trogneux, her supposed brother, and had transitioned to become a woman later.

Ad

"When I said that I would stake my entire professional career on the fact that Brigitte Macron, the current First Lady of France was born a man, there were many people of course who did not believe me because that just sounds crazy," Owens said.

In her latest podcast episode, Owens said the U.S. president directly referenced these statements during their phone call. The US president further attempted to clarify her views on Brigitte Macron based on his personal experience with the First Lady of France, with whom he "had dinner" at the "top of the Eiffel Tower".

Ad

In response, Owens said she explained to the U.S president that Macron had undergone procedures performed by an "amazing doctor" specializing in "transgenderism surgeries" and "feminization procedures".

What else did President Donald Trump say to Candace Owens about Brigitte Macron?

Brigitte Macron: Image via Getty Images

In the July 1, 2025, episode of her podcast, Candace Owens revealed that President Donald Trump had told her that her comments on French First Lady Brigitte Macron were interfering with sensitive peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Ad

Recalling the events of that day—February 26, 2025—Owens said that she first received a message that told her to keep her phone on. Moments later, she received a call from Florida. When she answered, it was the U.S. president on the line.

Owens then explained that once Trump joined the call, there was no exchange of niceties. He just jumped right into the “narrative of exactly how this went down”.

Ad

Explaining the president's message, the podcaster then said that the US president told her he was in the middle of intense diplomatic talks.

"I’m negotiating this thing. I’m negotiating Ukraine and Russia… you wouldn’t believe how many pieces this person wants, this person and this person wants this, and you have no idea how much is involved when you’re trying to get one of these deals done, you know," she recounted.

Ad

Trump also told her during the call that the French President Emmanuel Macron had personally brought up the podcaster’s name during their conversation at the White House.

"You must be a very powerful person, Candace. We’re talking about the president of France taking me aside to talk about your podcast," Owens said.

The podcaster then revealed that Emanuel Macron had asked Trump directly to request Owens to stop speaking about his wife. The French president had told the U.S. president that his wife was "old" and all these comments made by Candace Owens were "really really impacting her".

Ad

The political commentator then explained that she understood why Trump had intervened, acknowledging that her public remarks—though unrelated—had become entangled in larger diplomatic efforts.

She also noted that the U.S president described Macron as cooperative and emphasized how close the negotiations were to success.

"We’re really close to getting this thing done… Macron’s been really good to me. You know, he’s been very easy to work with. He’s been a good person. He just wants me to get this one thing done," she said.

Ad

During the call, when Owens asked if she could resume speaking about Brigitte Macron after a few months, Trump initially agreed. However, she sensed hesitation and got the impression that someone in the background was advising him to tell her that she needed to shut down the conversation around Brigitte Macron entirely.

She also mentioned that, before ending the call, the U.S. president offered to appear on her "podcast one day" because he was "great for ratings".

Ad

Brigitte Macron, France’s First Lady, has been in the international spotlight recently, notably during the NATO summit in The Hague, where she joined other leaders’ spouses on a cultural tour in Rotterdam.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is working to secure Senate approval for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a sweeping budget measure central to his agenda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More