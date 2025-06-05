 "They have seen my series" - Candace Owens comments on two PSG players staring at French First Lady Brigitte Macron after their UCL win 

On June 4, 2025, conservative commentator Candace Owens reacted to soccer team PSG's appearance at the Elysee Palace. According to the Daily Mail, on June 1, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron invited the members of French football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Elysee Palace to celebrate after their Champions League victory against Italian giant, Inter Milan.

Candace Owens took to her podcast, Candace, to claim that PSG players Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Hernandez had seen her series about French First Lady Brigitte Macron and were hence, staring at Brigitte.

For the unversed, as per IMDb, Candace Owens has a YouTube series called Becoming Brigitte where she alleges that Brigitte Macron is secretly a transgender woman and her marriage to Emmanuel Macron was the result of media manipulation, PR cover-ups, and an extensive propaganda campaign.

Owens stated,

"Brigitte is sort of going down the line shaking hands with the team, and somebody caught this moment where these two players, Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Hernandez, are looking at Brigitte in a way that suggests that they have seen my series about Brigitte Macron. They're definitely asking some questions with their faces...they are just looking like, 'are you, hmm, that wig, hmm,' kind of looking a little sideways."

Candace Owens' interview with Harvey Weinstein

On May 20, 2025, Candace Owens conducted an on-camera interview with Harvey Weinstein, disgraced Hollywood producer convicted of s*xual assault, who proclaimed his innocence. Weinstein attended the interview from prison, where he is currently serving a 23-year sentence, making it his first televised appearance in eight years.

According to Variety, Weinstein, told Owens that he had been “wrongfully convicted” and called his past actions “mistakes,” rather than crimes. He said,

“I hurt my family. I hurt my friends. I cheated on my wife. And that was a mistake, you know, a terrible mistake, but I did not commit these crimes. I swear that before God, and the people watching now, and on my family.”

Expand Tweet

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Candace Owens, a far-right media personality known for her controversial stances, framed the interview as seeking “balance” and argued that mainstream media folks had jumped the gun in vilifying Weinstein.

Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, lauded the objectivity of Owens, who has faced backlash for providing a platform to a convicted s*x offender. Weinstein, who used to contribute to Democratic candidates, also thanked Owens and the podcaster Joe Rogan for their support, aligning himself with people who have openly questioned his guilt.

The interview saw discussions being carried out about some of the high-profile accusers, including Gwyneth Paltrow, whom Weinstein deemed a liar. However, he admitted that he had indeed “made a pass” at the actress.

"At the end of the meeting, we had a glass of Champagne. As I was walking out the door, I said to her, ‘I’d love you to give me a massage’. And she went, ‘Yeah’ [said dismissively], and that was it. I didn’t put my hand on her. I didn’t touch her. I definitely made a pass. I guess, you know, you could call it that, but that was the sum total of that situation,” Weinstein said.

He further went on to dismiss Rose McGowan’s $100,000 settlement as hush money to hide an affair, not an admission of assault.

A segment of the interview between Candace Owens and Harvey Weinstein is available on YouTube. The entire interview is currently accessible only through Owens' premium subscription program.

