"That's a weird relationship" - Joe Rogan gives unfiltered response to French president Emmanuel Macron getting shoved by wife Brigitte

Joe Rogan has reacted to an alleged altercation between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. For context, while Emmanuel was getting off a plane in Vietnam, his wife pushed him in the face. The president stepped back to avoid awkwardness and, after a few moments, waved at the people waiting outside. Brigitte's body was not completely visible in the viral clip.

Later, Emmanuel told the reporters that it was a playful gesture and nothing more.

The video has sparked multiple debates among netizens, with US President Donald Trump taking a sly dig at the couple, telling them to "make sure the door remains closed."

Now, Rogan has given his unfiltered take on the situation. In a recent JRE episode, the longtime UFC commentator quipped:

"This morning, someone sent me a video of Brigitte Macron, Macron's wife, fu****g face slapping him. That's wild... Imagine what goes on behind closed doors. If someone is bi*ch slapping you on a private jet like what is that? That's a weird relationship."

Talking about the age gap of 24 years between the couple and how the two started dating when Emmanuel was 15 years old, while Brigitte was 39, Rogan added:

"If it was a she… She's the wrong dog to go after you... Brigitte Macron one is the craziest because I think she is right. Obviously I dont know. But at the end of the day the first thing you have to say is what kind of a 40-year-old dates a 14-year-old? That's crazy... The facts of the situation 40 and let's say 15. I've a 15-year-old, they are little kids."

Talking about conspiracy theories, Rogan further quipped:

"How can you not believe in conspiracies? Macron is married to a man. A man who bi*ch slapped him in a private jet... Take a fu**ing test. It's not hard. If I were her, I would say, 'you listen motherf**kers, let's take a chromosome test. I'm not a man. I'm just a pedo*hile.'"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:13):

Joe Rogan discusses a hypothetical situation

In addition, in the above The Joe Rogan Experience episode, Joe Rogan took a sneaky jab at the viral video and the relationship between Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. Rogan asked how things might appear in their relationship where the roles were switched, thereby adding:

"Imagine if the roles were reversed. The president was a female, and then the husband was a teacher when the president was 15 when she was 15 and and he was 40. Imagine. Imagine that was in the United States…. But because it's a guy and an older lady, lady in quotes, we let it slide." [4:49]

