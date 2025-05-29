Joe Rogan speculates on what drives universities "crazy" while discussing how "AI bots" affect organic content online

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on what he believes is unsettling academic institutions globally, especially as AI bots continue to disrupt the landscape of online content. The veteran UFC commentator has garnered widespread recognition for hosting thought-provoking discussions on his hugely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Ad

Rogan regularly hosts a wide array of guests on his podcast, featuring influential voices including renowned scientists, philosophers, acclaimed comedians, and combat sports personalities.

During a recent episode of his podcast featuring anthropologist-turned-YouTuber Luke Caverns, Rogan highlighted how control over information and ideas has shifted away from traditional institutions like universities.

He also raised concerns about the authenticity of online content, pointing out that AI bots and manipulated social media campaigns make it increasingly difficult to discern which opinions are genuinely held:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The access for people to share fascinating ideas—it's not limited to universities anymore. And I think that drives them crazy, because they spent so much time being in control, and then all of a sudden it's [gone]."

Rogan added:

"And who knows how much of it is even real, because now we have AI bots that get turned loose by—whether it's universities like the University of Zurich, that just got in trouble for running that experiment with social media, which is really wild. So we don't even know, like, how much of it is organic until you see something like voting."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (40:35):

Ad

Joe Rogan explores how human happiness grows in exponential ways

During a recent episode of his podcast with comedian Jimmy Carr, Joe Rogan delved into the social and psychological aspects of human happiness. He suggested that happiness isn't just an individual experience, but a force that expands exponentially when shared within a community:

"The more happy people there are, the better life will be. It'll expand—it's not like one plus one equals two. It's exponential; it accelerates. The more people are happy and enjoying their lives, the more you will enjoy your life. And that's just part of a community. It's the natural human reward system that's set up to make sure that we all get along together and continue to procreate and have a wonderful society… until we meld with the machine, which is coming any day now."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (47:55):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.