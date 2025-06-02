Joe Rogan dubs U.S. President Donald Trump "the final boss" for enduring political mayhem and a brush with death

Joe Rogan was in awe of Donald Trump, citing the challenges he faced in his political career. Rogan expressed his admiration for Trump's tenacity and named him as ''the final boss''.

For context, the Western media has been attempting to portray Trump as a villain for a long time, which sparked a harsh response from Rogan. The real estate mogul was also involved in an assassination attempt during his election rally last year in Pennsylvania. The 78-year-old escaped the shooting unscathed, however his right ear was slightly injured.

In an episode his podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan had comedian Ehsan Ahmad. During their conversation, the UFC Commentator emphasized on all the hardships faced by Trump, saying:

''It's also like, they're like, oh, he's a crazy person. Like, yeah, that's the only kind of person that would survive what you try to do to him. That's the only kind of guy that gets through. Like, you want a perfect person? A perfect person morally falls apart. By the time they've been indicted and they've 34 counts, felony counts, your whole body is just destroyed by the stress of you possibly going to jail for the rest of your life.''

Rogan continued to praise Trump's tough character:

''You have to be a fu*king insane person to ride that out and not look like anything even happened, then you get shot. You get up after you got shot, you're fu*king bleeding from your ear and you go 'fight, fight, fight'. You gotta be a crazy person to get through. He's a nightmare for anybody that's trying to rig a system. Like that guy's the nightmare. He's the final boss of 'Fu*k You'.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Joe Rogan reacts to USAid cuts made by the Donald Trump's administartion

Joe Rogan played a pivotal role in Donald Trump's presidential win last year by endorsing him prior to the elections. However, Rogan doesn't miss a chance to express his displeasure with the current government.

In a recent JRE episode, Rogan spoke to Irish singer Bono, who claimed that many lost their lives as a result of cuts to the US Agency for International Development (USAid) by 'DOGE', which was previously led by Elon Musk. In response, the UFC commentator shared his disappointment, saying:

''We help the world and when you're talking about making wells for people in the Congo to get fresh water, when you're talking about food and medicine to places that don't have access like no way that should have been cut out and that should have been clear before they make these radical cuts.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (56:20):

