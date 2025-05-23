"Do it when no one's watching" - $200 million man Joe Rogan reveals no-nonsense formula for success

It's safe to say that Joe Rogan is one of the most influential people in media today. His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) has nearly 20 million subscribers on YouTube, pulling in massive numbers of views every day. This level of popularity didn't happen by accident, however, as Rogan admits that you have to watch what you do constantly so you won't fall off the horse.

Ad

In a recent JRE episode featuring renowned author and public speaker Amanda Knox, the 57-year-old revealed his tried-and-tested way to become successful in life.

Joe Rogan said:

"This is what I tell people, and I've I've said this for years: [if] you want to have a successful life, live your life like there's a documentary crew around you, filming your everyday life and that you want people to be impressed with you. Do it when no one's watching. I think about that when I work out. I think about that. Yeah. If people were judging me and they were watching me right now, what would you think?"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:40:05):

Ad

When Joe Rogan exposed the truth about having lot of money: "It doesn't feel like anything different"

Speaking of success, most people attribute it to having lots of money. This has been, for the most part, what modern culture suggests success should be. To Joe Rogan, however, there's more to life than just having loads of cash.

Ad

In an old JRE episode, Rogan said:

"Like, I had an apartment once when I first moved to Hollywood. And I just got on television and I was on news radio. And I was on a sitcom and I got this nice place. And it had a loft and it had a pool table and I was like, 'Look at this apartment!' I would walk in the apartment and go, 'F*ck, this is my apartment? This is crazy."

Ad

He continued:

"And then I got accustomed to it and then I realized, one day, I was like, sitting on the floor and I was like, 'Oh, this is how everything is'. Like, once you get used to it, then it's just a house. All your house needs to do is to be comfortable and safe...After you get past that, it's just a house."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.