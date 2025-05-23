"Do it when no one's watching" - $200 million man Joe Rogan reveals no-nonsense formula for success

It's safe to say that Joe Rogan is one of the most influential people in media today. His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) has nearly 20 million subscribers on YouTube, pulling in massive numbers of views every day. This level of popularity didn't happen by accident, however, as Rogan admits that you have to watch what you do constantly so you won't fall off the horse.
In a recent JRE episode featuring renowned author and public speaker Amanda Knox, the 57-year-old revealed his tried-and-tested way to become successful in life.
Joe Rogan said:
"This is what I tell people, and I've I've said this for years: [if] you want to have a successful life, live your life like there's a documentary crew around you, filming your everyday life and that you want people to be impressed with you. Do it when no one's watching. I think about that when I work out. I think about that. Yeah. If people were judging me and they were watching me right now, what would you think?"
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:40:05):
When Joe Rogan exposed the truth about having lot of money: "It doesn't feel like anything different"
Speaking of success, most people attribute it to having lots of money. This has been, for the most part, what modern culture suggests success should be. To Joe Rogan, however, there's more to life than just having loads of cash.
In an old JRE episode, Rogan said:
"Like, I had an apartment once when I first moved to Hollywood. And I just got on television and I was on news radio. And I was on a sitcom and I got this nice place. And it had a loft and it had a pool table and I was like, 'Look at this apartment!' I would walk in the apartment and go, 'F*ck, this is my apartment? This is crazy."
He continued:
"And then I got accustomed to it and then I realized, one day, I was like, sitting on the floor and I was like, 'Oh, this is how everything is'. Like, once you get used to it, then it's just a house. All your house needs to do is to be comfortable and safe...After you get past that, it's just a house."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below: