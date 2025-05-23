Who are Candace Owens' kids? Podcaster shares hilarious incident involving her son asking to "kick out the girls" from her house

On May 22, 2025, journalist Candace Owens took to X to share her son's hilarious reaction to their expanding family. In the post, Candace explained that her 4-year-old son noticed that there were now more boys than girls in the house, as the journalist is currently pregnant with a baby boy.

When asked by his father about whom they should kick out of the house, her son replied:

"Um…well…let’s kick out the girls first."

As reported by People Magazine on April 24, 2025, Candace Owens married British businessman George Farmer in 2019; the couple shares two sons and one daughter.

Their first son (whose name hasn't been made public) was born in 2021, followed by their second child, Louise, in 2022, and their third child, Max, in 2023. Owens revealed that she is pregnant with their fourth child in an episode of Candace in January 2025.

More about Candace Owens' pregnancy news

On January 7, 2025, Candace Owens revealed her pregnancy on YouTube in a video titled

"Yes, Internet. I Am Pregnant...AGAIN."

In the video, Candace explained that her pregnancy caught the public eye before her official announcement during her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored in December 2024. She admitted that she had asked Morgan offstage to ensure the camera angles wouldn't reveal her baby bump, as she wasn't ready to reveal her pregnancy at that time.

"All of a sudden, the show comes out. I don't know if we have a still of that, but people could just see that my belly was a little tub tubs, and of course, then the comments flew in," Owens said.

Candace further revealed that she's expecting another baby boy and joked that her house would feel like a "fraternity," with her and her daughter, Louise, the only girls in the house.

"I will also let you guys know that it's another baby boy, so I officially will be living in a fraternity. It will be me and my daughter against a lot of young toddler boys who are always team dad, so it's going to get really fun."

She further recalled that her first trimester was the toughest of all her previous pregnancies, and her professional struggles made it more challenging for her.

"For the first time ever, I just was not having a good first trimester. I have had very simple pregnancies with no symptoms at all for the last three pregnancies, and this one took me out."

The 36-year-old journalist further admitted that she felt overwhelmed when she first found out about her pregnancy and shared that she feels "ashamed" of feeling that way. However, now that she's past that stage, she recognizes her pregnancy as a "tremendous blessing."

"I'm ashamed to say that, truly, I was overwhelmed when I found out this time. I was like, I just there's just so much going on, but as always, of course, now that I'm past that and I'm feeling so much better, what a tremendous blessing, always a tremendous blessing."

With over 4.2 million views on YouTube, Candace Owens comments on socio-political news and current events. She also hosts a self-titled podcast.

