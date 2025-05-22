Candace Owens claims Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift got upset with Blake Lively allegedly threatening the singer amid Justin Baldoni saga

Candace Owens recently claimed that Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, was upset with Blake Lively after she reportedly threatened the singer amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni. On May 21, 2025, Owens appeared on her podcast, Candace, to assert that Scott Swift, in a "savage move," backed his daughter, who was allegedly blackmailed by Blake Lively and her legal team.

According to Elle, Scott Swift is a former stockbroker and financial advisor of Merrill Lynch. He joined the company in 1980 and eventually served as its vice president.

Taylor Swift has also been vocal about how her parents supported her music career from a young age.

Candace Owens referred to Scott as an "unexpected dragon", stating,

"This was a savage move...I wanna be clear, the reason why I respect this move is because it's his daughter. I'm always going to respect a parent that is willing to burnit all down to the ground to protect their kid. But what clearly set him off...would have been this extortion attempt...You don't come around and try to play any game with a person that is financially savvy."

Owens also noted Scott Swift's career and financial background, implying that if Taylor's parents were ready to move to Nashville to give their daughter better opportunities, they would fight on her behalf now, in the legal battle.

Taylor Swift's involvement in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

As per Elle, in December 2024, Blake Lively sued her co-star Justin Baldoni, alleging that he sexually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us, engaged in inappropriate behavior that extended to fat-shaming her, and non-consensually discussed his personal life.

Baldoni has denied the allegations and filed a $400 million counter-suit against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, claiming they defamed his reputation.

According to Vanity Fair, Taylor Swift’s ties to the legal drama are through her decade-long friendship with Blake Lively and her tangential attachment to the 2024 film It Ends With Us, which includes her song My Tears Ricochet in its trailer.

While Swift had no creative involvement in the movie, her name has emerged in legal filings and public statements as tensions have grown between Lively and Baldoni.

As per CNN, Justin Baldoni also alleged that Blake Lively used her husband and her close friend, Taylor, to coerce him into accepting her script rewrites.

He featured in his lawsuit an alleged text message Lively shared with him that seemingly refers to Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift. The message read,

“If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons, for better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

Baldoni and his lawyers subpoenaed Taylor Swift in May 2025, hinting that she might have some evidence pertinent to the case.

His attorney, Bryan Freedman, took things a step further by claiming in an affidavit that Lively had pressured Swift to make a public statement in support of her in the legal fight, threatening to release a decade’s worth of private text messages if she didn’t.

As reported by The Sun on May 20, 2025, the messages allegedly contained intimate details about Taylor Swift’s personal life, including her relationships, insecurities about her romance with Travis Kelce, and candid thoughts about ex-boyfriends.

Insiders close to Taylor told the outlet that Swift was livid over the possibility that her private conversations would be revealed, likening it to “publishing a personal diary.”

Lively’s legal team shot down the blackmail allegations, calling them "categorically false" and accusing Baldoni’s lawyers of fabricating drama for media attention.

Judge Lewis Liman struck Freedman's letter from court records a day after it was submitted.

Expand Tweet

However, Taylor Swift's inside sources told The Sun that the singer was distancing herself from Lively and was in the process of removing Blake's gifts and mementos from her home.

"She is done with Blake. She is so disappointed and hurt by this whole story that she doesn’t want to deal with her anymore. She is getting rid of some of the stuff Blake gave her during their friendship. Presents, clothing, items for the house, as well as many other things she gave her. She doesn’t want them anymore."

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are yet to respond to Candace Owens' statements. According to The Sun, the trial between Lively and Justin Baldoni is scheduled for March 2026.

