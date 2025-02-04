Travis Kelce gives his 2 cents on Taylor Swift's father's split fandom for Eagles vs Chiefs at Super Bowl 2025

Travis Kelce opened up about Taylor Swift's father Scott's split fandom for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. In the Super Bowl 2025, the Chiefs will play against the Eagles. However, it will be tricky for Scott Swift to decide whom to cheer for.

Scott has been a fan of the Eagles for years. However, his daughter's relationship with Chiefs star Kelce raised several questions among fans about whom Swift's dad will support in the upcoming game.

As the Super Bowl 2025 is just around the corner, Travis Kelce opened up about Swift's dad's fandom and acknowledged her father's preference for supporting the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Kelce was optimistic about having Scott cheering for the Chiefs at the Super Bowl.

Speaking of Taylor Swift's dad's fandom for the Eagles, Kelce said (at 0.45):

“I don’t know her to have the fandom. I know her father has the Philadelphia fandom as an Eagles fan. She’ll be all for the Chiefs this time around for sure. I’ll have to ask Scott himself. We haven’t had that conversation yet but I think he’ll be wearing red. I don’t know.”

Travis Kelce also reflected on the presence of the "You Belong With Me" singer attending the game on Sunday, adding:

"I better hold up my end of the bargain. If she's out here being the superstar she is, always working her tail off, I better match that energy."

Taylor Swift became an ardent supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs after she started dating Kelce in 2023. She frequently attended Chiefs games and cheered for the tight end.

Travis Kelce's brother Jason revealed who he would be cheering for in Super Bowl 2025

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles after the Super Bowl 2023. (Credits: Getty)

It's not only been difficult for Taylor Swift's dad to decide between the Eagles and Chiefs but also for Travis Kelce's brother Jason. Jason Kelce played for the Philadelphia Eagles, and as in Super Bowl 2025, the Eagles are facing the Chiefs. Fans are intrigued to learn if Jason would cheer for his former team or brother.

The former Eagles player opened up about the team he would be rooting for in an episode of the New Heights podcast on Wednesday. He said (via Phillyburbs):

"I would be lying if I said I don't want the Eagles to win ... I want them to, but I also want Travis to win, so what I'm saying I just want to see a good football game, whoever wins I'm gonna be happy."

Notably, the Chiefs are all set to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday (Feb. 9).

