"Don't trust that one" — Candace Owens and Tim Dillon claim Taylor Swift and her mother would leave "threatening" messages on other pop stars' phones

Candace Owens and Tim Dillon recently alleged that Taylor Swift and her mother would leave "threatening" messages on pop stars' phones. On April 26, 2025, political commentator Candace Owens appeared on The Tim Dillon Show and discussed the Lively-Baldoni lawsuit.

For the unversed, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation.

Owens expressed her support for Baldoni. She also claimed to have a "superhuman skill" to read people, which prompted her to mistrust Lively. She added that Lively's friendship with Taylor Swift further deepened her suspicion.

"Blake Lively, your best friend is Taylor Swift - don't trust that one."

Candace Owens' statements on The Tim Dillon Show explored

Candace Owens expressed her disapproval of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, referring to Reynolds as a "psychopath" and Lively as "not talented". She urged the viewers not to trust Lively because of her friendship with Taylor Swift. She stated,

"She's [Taylor Swift] been moving and has gotten away with it for years. Like, victimizing people or pretending she's a victim. Everybody knows things about Taylor Swift."

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 13, 2023 - Image via Getty

Tim Dillon then alleged that the Love Story singer and her mother had been making threatening phone calls to other pop stars.

"I know things that I will say right now. Taylor Swift and her mother have left messages on other pop stars' phones threatening them."

The duo referred to Swift as "vicious" and claimed that the story would "eventually come out" and even challenged their viewers to "come at" them.

More about Candace Owens' comments about Taylor Swift

According to the Hindustan Times, Candace Owens claimed that Blake Lively used her close friendship with Taylor Swift to enlist high-profile journalists in an alleged smear campaign against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

Owens specifically named New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Ronan Farrow for allegedly discrediting Baldoni. Owens referenced Swift’s friendship with Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Ronan Farrow, suggesting that the pop star’s fame would have aided Lively in gaining media support for her allegations against Baldoni.

She also claimed that Farrow, who is widely famous for his exposés on s*xual misconduct, might have been used to help promote Lively’s accusations against Baldoni.

Owens has previously criticized Hollywood’s influence on social movements like #MeToo. He also commented on a New York Times article by Megan Twohey about Lively’s claims against Baldoni, calling it a “take-down” piece meant to harm Baldoni’s reputation.

Following the article's publication, Baldoni sued the newspaper for $250 million, claiming promissory fraud.

Taylor Swift is yet to respond to Candace Owens and Tim Dillon's statements.

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More