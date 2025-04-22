"He was a psychopath" — Candace Owens reads old newspaper article detailing how Ryan Reynolds reportedly "set his school on fire"

Political commentator Candace Owens recently referenced an old newspaper article that allegedly detailed how actor Ryan Reynolds once "set his school on fire.” During a vlog uploaded to her YouTube channel on April 21, Owens read from what she claimed was an email from one of Reynolds' former teachers. She said:

Ad

“I read you that email that came in from his teacher who said like he had very serious issues when he was young and talked about how he got kicked out of this drama class and he would fake cry and do all these deranged things.”

She continued:

“Well somebody dug up that Ryan also set his school on fire and bragged about it years later because he was in the high… Everyone thinks Ryan is great and none of us kind of noticed he was a psychopath and this is a real article that was published in the Arizona Daily Star.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Reading from the article, Candace Owens claimed that it described Ryan Reynolds as being funny even when serious. It also reportedly mentioned how he flunked out of a high school drama class because he frequently skipped sessions.

According to Owens, the article further suggested that Reynolds was dealing with personal drama at the time, seemingly related to his father, with whom he reportedly had issues. It also allegedly recounted Reynolds admitting to setting fire to a tree, which led to the building catching fire.

Ad

Candace Owens criticizes Ryan Reynolds for reportedly setting his school on fire

During the same podcast, Candace Owens said:

“He said "No one found out that it was me and I think the statute of limitations has run out and I just hope that you know I don't find out later that some poor schmo has spent time in jail for it.”

Ad

Criticizing the same, Owens said:

“Not normal behavior all I'm going to say I'm telling you that teacher was dead on he said he was exhibiting characteristic characteristics when he was young that he is a complete sociopath and I think he just lies the whole time.”

Ad

Further talking about and slamming Reynolds for the alleged act, she said:

“I should be concerned but I'm not because I just see right through him.. I think all of these people are absolute losers. That's what I'll say about that…”

Candace Owens has long been an ardent critic of Ryan Reynolds and a supporter of Justin Baldoni. As reported by In Touch on January 24, according to Candace Owens, Ryan Reynolds is reportedly the "real villain" behind the scenes.

Ad

On Wednesday, January 24, Owens posted on her Instagram Stories:

“Yesterday I received a tip from someone who allegedly worked on the set of It Ends With Us. Lately, everyone is bashing Blake Lively, but apparently the true villain in this saga is … Ryan Reynolds.”

Candace Owens further said that Reynolds "decided to stroll into the movie set one day and review the dailies," which is when her source "alleged that everything started." The political analyst then asserted that her source claimed "something set him off" after the Deadpool actor read the script.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She went on to say that, according to her source, Reynolds went to the WME talent agency and demanded that they remove Baldoni from their client list. A reported interview with Reynolds' ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson, was also allegedly removed. Owens claimed Johansson "came very close to saying" that the Green Lantern star's jealousy had contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

Candace Owens persisted in her theory, asserting that Reynolds had "humiliated" other professionals by using the personalities he portrayed on television. That, she claimed, is what happened with Nicepool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ad

As per the same source, Owens also uploaded an old interview on Adam Carolla's podcast with Reynolds' Deadpool 2 co-star TJ Miller, who played Weasel, which she apparently thought supported her theory.

Meanwhile, Reynolds hasn't said anything about the claims as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More