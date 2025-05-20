"I did not commit these crimes" — Harvey Weinstein makes massive claim while speaking to Candace Owens in his first on-camera interview in 8 years

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein recently sat down with conservative commentator Candace Owens for his first on-camera interview in eight years, since his arrest in 2017. According to NPR, Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape, forced oral copulation, and sexual misconduct in 2022.

On May 20, 2025, Owens released an excerpt of her interview with Weinstein, which he participated in from prison. Weinstein vigorously denied the sexual assault and rape charges that led to his imprisonment, insisting that he is innocent. He also lashed out against some of his most high-profile accusers, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, and Rose McGowan.

He told Owens:

"I did not commit these crimes. I swear that before God and the people watching now and on my family. The people who support me are scared to talk, they are frightened to death that they're gonna be canceled."

Harvey Weinstein's comments during his interview with Candace Owens explored

During his interview with Candace Owens, Harvey Weinstein denied claims made by a series of A-list actresses. Gwyneth Paltrow, who alleged that Weinstein sexually harassed her during the filming of Emma (1996), was a specific target. Although he admitted to making a "pass" at her, he called the allegations "a complete fabrication." The Hollywood producer said:

"It's a complete fabrication about my relationship with Gwyneth. I didn't put my hand on her, I didn't touch her. I definitely made a pass."

According to Variety, he cited their past exchanges, which he said were friendly, including Paltrow hugging him when he was hospitalized in 1999 and thanking him during an Oscars acceptance speech. Their falling-out, Weinstein claimed, was over creative differences, not misconduct.

Similarly, Ashley Judd’s claims of sexual harassment were dismissed as "ridiculous." Rose McGowan, one of Harvey Weinstein’s first and most vocal accusers, was accused by him of violating a settlement agreement after he paid her $100,000. He stated that the payment was only to keep his affair a secret from his then-wife, not an acknowledgment of guilt. He said:

"I settled with Rose McGowan, I gave her $100,000. 'Don't tell my wife, don't get me in trouble. ' It's all conflated, and it's all led to the idea that I'm going to be the one they persecute."

Throughout the interview, Harvey Weinstein framed his actions as personal failings rather than criminal behavior. He maintained his innocence, admitting to being unfaithful and attributing his infidelity to the pressures of Hollywood. He stated he was a “tough” and “demanding” boss but denied any illegal behavior. The producer continued:

"I hurt my family. I hurt my friends. I cheated on my wife. And that was a mistake, you know, a terrible mistake...Oh, I was not a good boss. I was tough and I was demanding, and I should have been better at it, but I wasn’t. And the pressures of that work was my excuse for the cheating...I've asked to have lie detector tests brought into the prison. I know they're not admissible, but I want the world to know."

The full interview between Harvey Weinstein and Candace Owens is available on Owens' subscription platform.

