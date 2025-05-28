"You can't unsee it" — Zack Peter compares Brigitte Macron's looks to Steven Spielberg's iconic film character

Media personality and podcaster Zack Peter recently compared the appearance of Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, to an iconic character from a Steven Spielberg film. On May 26, 2025, while live streaming with his fans, Peter likened Brigitte to E.T., the creature from the 1982 movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.
Peter made this comment while discussing a video circulating online that showed the First Lady playfully pushing her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, in the face just before they disembarked from their flight that landed in Vietnam on Sunday. According to France 24, the President dismissed the incident as a playful moment between the couple, asserting that they were just "horsing around."
Peter then shared with his viewers that he wanted to make a "no-judgment" statement before commenting that Brigitte Macron had a "very particular look."
"Doesn't she remind you of E.T.? Right? E.T., the movie where E.T. has a wig on, and E.T.'s all dressed up? Like, I know it's f**ked up and I'm not saying that it's not f**ked up but I'm just saying, once you see it, you can't unsee it," the podcaster claimed.
A glance into Steven Spielberg's cinematic legacy
The side-by-side comparison of Brigitte Macron and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial proves the long-standing influence of Steven Spielberg’s iconic characters in pop culture.
Spielberg, one of the most celebrated directors in Hollywood, created the world’s most unforgettable characters, from the wide-eyed alien E.T. to the action-packed adventurer Indiana Jones. The reason these characters are easily recognizable is that they are frequently referenced in various forms, such as memes and political satire.
Upon its release in 1982, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial instantly won the audience's hearts. The wide-eyed, long-necked, glowing creature was an alien from outer space, an idea that attracted people all over the world. The film's emotional depth and Spielberg's storytelling positioned E.T. as a cultural reference.
Decades later, the character remains recognizable, to the point where even vague resemblances, like Zack Peter’s comparison of Brigitte Macron to E.T., catch on quickly.
Steven Spielberg directs not only E.T. but also a dozen other blockbusters, including Jaws (1975), Jurassic Park (1993), and Schindler’s List (1993). His ability to create visually stunning movies that are also touching and meaningful has made his works so popular that even politicians are likened to his characters. This perfectly reflects Spielberg's unprecedented impact on the art of visual storytelling.
Although this particular example has caused some stir, it illustrates that Spielberg was and will forever be one of the greats in the realm of visual storytelling. Even today, decades since their initial appearance, Steven Spielberg's contributions remain as strong as ever, proving that he is a significant figure in the cinema industry for the long haul.