Andy Signore claims Blake Lively wants to prove that he, Candace, and Perez are Justin Baldoni’s “paid shills” with her subpoenas

Andy Signore has recently shared another video after allegedly receiving a subpoena in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle. The news was initially reported on July 1, 2025, by TMZ, stating that Perez Hilton and Candace Owens have also received a subpoena along with Signore.
Andy Signore shared the new video through his official YouTube channel on July 4, 2025, saying that he decided to respond to the alleged subpoena since he considers Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, “insane.”
The writer and director also claimed that Lively and Reynolds were “desperate” and addressed the reasons for the same by saying:
“What they’re asking for is ridiculous and they’re trying, the reason I believe they’re doing this is they’re trying to muddy the waters to make myself, Candace, Perez, all of us seem like we are paid shills who are, you know, in on it and how dare I... I’ve seen the narrative, bro, it was growing before even this happened, before TMZ alerted me of this.”
Andy Signore stated that he and Owens initially received an email from TMZ about the subpoena, adding that he had not spoken to Owens until now. Signore mentioned that he supports Owens because of how the political commentator responded to the matter.
“When this all happened, I messaged her producer to reach out to sort of share her notes because I’m like, what are they doing? Did you get subpoenaed? Yada yada yada. And neither of us have gotten subpoenaed. So both of us have now revealed to you through our own YouTubes.”
Notably, Candace Owens spoke to USA Today on July 2, 2025, confirming that she has not received any subpoena and appreciated Lively’s team for revealing all the information to TMZ so that she would get to know the details. She further stated:
“I have not the slightest idea what I am being subpoenaed for as I knew none of these parties when their respective lawsuits were filed.”
Andy Signore has previously confirmed that he did not receive any subpoena
The TMZ report on July 1, 2025, stated that the three subpoenas might be associated with an order issued for Blake Lively. The order allowed the Green Lantern star to find more details in case Justin Baldoni collaborated with personalities who created content against Blake as part of the alleged smear campaign against the actress.
While the news of the subpoenas went viral, Andy Signore spoke in a YouTube video on July 2, 2025, where he read a statement from his attorney. The statement confirmed that Signore had not received a subpoena and added:
“Should service occur, we intend to vigorously defend against any claims and will protect the confidentiality of sources on both sides – consistent with the principles of press freedom and journalistic integrity that outlets such as TMZ relied upon in their own coverage of the Amber Heard trial.”
In addition, the statement also said that it is defamatory to call Andy Signore an “anti-Blake content creator” and that Signore only believes in speaking the truth. Signore’s attorney ended by saying that they expect future reports to be accurate without following “misleading narratives.”
Apart from Signore, Perez Hilton also confirmed in a video that the news of the subpoena was not true, adding that he would cooperate with the law without hiding anything.