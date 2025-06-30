“Eeek!”: Perez Hilton reacts as Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti suffers "wild" wardrobe malfunction at Jeff Bezos’ wedding 

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, is trending online after she had a wardrobe malfunction at the wedding celebration of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. The event was held last week on June 28, 2025, and Ceretti was seen wearing a silver gown from Dolce & Gabbana.

Ad

Perez Hilton has now shared his reaction to everything that happened at the wedding. Notably, the well-known blogger and columnist addressed everything that happened with Vittoria’s outfit in an article on his official website. He posted the link to the same through X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, June 30, by writing:

“I would be so embarrassed! Eeek!”

The title of the article reads, “Leonardo DiCaprio’s GF Vittoria Ceretti Suffers WILD Wardrobe Malfunction At Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding!” It says that Vittoria, a popular model, shared a glimpse of her outfit in a video through her Instagram Story on the day of the marriage. Hilton stated that Ceretti’s clip specifically focused on a tear in her dress. This was followed by a photo of Vittoria’s legs, which shows that the outfit was torn.

Ad

Trending

Hilton's post (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)

Hilton addressed the posts by referring to Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship with fashion model Gisele Bundchen in the past. Perez seemingly referred to the torn outfit photo, saying that there is no confirmation if it was the same one worn by Vittoria Ceretti for the wedding, and wrote:

Ad

“What makes the situation even wilder is this is the same dress Gisele Bundchen wore to the Met Gala in 2003 when she was dating none other than Leo himself! Maybe she cursed it like she allegedly cursed Tom Brady! HA!”

While Perez’s article is already creating headlines, Leonardo and Vittoria have yet to share a response to the same.

Ad

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been together for two years: Relationship explained

According to Us Weekly, the pair’s dating reports emerged in August 2023 after being spotted in California. The duo was getting iced coffee for themselves, and they continuously appeared together on a few other occasions the same year.

The Daily Mail also obtained some pictures a few days after the pair was seen in California. The photos featured the couple kissing at the Spain-based nightclub, Hi Ibiza. Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti also attended a Halloween party and came out of the museum, Pinacoteca Ambrosiana, where the latter’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, accompanied them.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The relationship came into the spotlight in March last year when people witnessed a ring on Vittoria Ceretti’s hand. Although it led to rumors that she was engaged, an insider clarified in a statement to Us Weekly:

“Leo and Vittoria are not engaged. She’s wearing a ring she’s had for years.”

Another source told the outlet in November 2024 that Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been supporting each other and traveling at the same time for work. The duo also appeared at the beach a month later, accompanied by their friends, and were playing pickleball at the time.

Ad

DiCaprio and Ceretti were also seen together at the Met Gala last month. Us Weekly stated that the Titanic star did not appear on the red carpet, and he reportedly covered his face while someone attempted to take his picture.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, the pair attended Jeff and Lauren’s wedding this month, and their appearance at the event was confirmed by an insider for People magazine on June 24, 2025. Apart from them, many other popular faces were spotted at the marriage, including Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More