"Living her best life": Perez Hilton reacts as Travis Kelce seemingly teases upcoming movie date with Taylor Swift on his podcast

Travis Kelce is trending online after he teased on his podcast, New Heights, that he would take Taylor Swift on a movie date. The episode aired on June 18, 2025, which also featured Travis’ brother, Jason. Perez Hilton has now reacted to the same on his self-titled official website.

Perez Hilton added the link to his news piece in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, June 21, and wrote:

“#BlakeLively’s former bestie is living her best life! Better off without her! #TaylorSwift.”

Notably, Travis and Jason were discussing films when the former mentioned that he planned to go to a movie with Taylor. The conversation was part of a new segment where Travis and Jason mentioned Pretty Woman, a romantic comedy released in 1990. Travis Kelce referred to the same by saying:

“We mentioned Pretty Woman. That’s been on me and Tay’s movie list for a while, I’d be down to watch that.”

On June 21, 2025, Perez Hilton stated on his website that when the name of Pretty Woman was mentioned in a podcast episode, Travis said he had seen it recently and then checked his phone. Perez claimed that Travis was possibly sending a text message to Swift and continued discussing Pretty Woman a few minutes later. Perez explained it by stating:

“See what he means? He thought he’d seen it. Then he checked his phone and realized it’s something on their list? He totally texted Tay, and she told him! Right??”

Travis Kelce had previously teased a date night with Taylor Swift on another occasion

Travis and Taylor have reportedly been in a relationship for around two years. The duo has been spotted together on various occasions, and they have supported each other at certain events. Back in October 2023, Taylor also posted some pictures on Instagram, which included a snap showing the singer kissing Travis on the cheek.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship came into the limelight in March of this year when the former discussed taking Swift on a date during an episode of the New Heights podcast.

Actor and director Ben Stiller was also part of the episode, where he mentioned that he and Taylor once attended a Knicks game together. The Tropic Thunder star continued by saying that it happened around ten years ago, adding that his son accompanied him. Stiller mentioned that Swift also spoke to his daughter on FaceTime.

While Ben described Taylor as incredible, Travis Kelce also referred to Taylor Swift, as he stated:

“I appreciate that. I think the same thing, so it’s perfect. Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have not appeared together on any other occasion for a long time. Notably, an insider for People magazine stated in April of this year that the duo is traveling frequently and trying to spend quality time together. The source noted that the pair’s close friends are going out with them and added:

“They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has not announced any new album. Her last major project was The Tortured Poets Department, which reached the top of the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

