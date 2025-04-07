Music producer Jack Antonoff revealed that his favorite track from Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department is Fresh Out The Slammer. Antonoff co-wrote and produced the album alongside Swift and Aaron Dessner.

In a tweet on X dated April 6, Antonoff shared his favorite track from Swift's latest studio album, and wrote:

"Into the fresh out the slammer thing that is my favorite on the album."

Fans took to X to react to Antonoff's choice, with many considering it a good pick. One X user wrote:

"We love a man with taste."

"Didn't know Antonoff was a Slammer stan. Guess he's got taste," a user remarked.

"If Jack Antonoff says Fresh Out The Slammer is his favorite, we’re all going to have to give it a second listen… or maybe a third," another fan agreed.

"The way he's trying to hype this song up because it's getting some recognition on Spotify is killing me," a netizen chimed in.

Meanwhile, some fans disagreed with Antonoff's choice:

"Not a single soul has heard that song," a user jibed.

"He has no taste," another person commented.

"ngl id say fresh out the slammer is the worst song on the whole thing imo," a fan opined.

When Jack Antonoff claimed those coming after Taylor Swift are "toast to him"

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift have been frequent collaborators since 2013. The two first collaborated on the single, Sweeter Than Fiction, from the One Chance soundtrack. The music producer was first credited as a producer in Swift's 2014 album, 1989, which earned her her second coveted Grammy Album of the Year award.

Shortly after the win, Antonoff took to social media to write a lengthy message for Swift. He wrote:

"My favorite pic from last night. we wrote and worked on 1989 in the tiniest spaces. a lot of time over voice notes and e mail --- it really encourages me that those small dream like ideas between friends can become album of the year. winning a grammy for records you make the same way you did when u were a kid is important to me."

Since then, Jack Antonoff has been a perennial presence in Taylor Swift's discography, having co-written and co-produced multiple albums and singles with her.

The lyricist has also been all praises for the pop star on various occasions including a March 2024 interview with The Times, where Antonoff said anyone questioning his friend Taylor was "toast to him."

"I’m a little b*tch sometimes. But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me. Questioning Taylor Swift's songwriting is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there," he said.

Antonoff's comments came after a heated exchange on X where Damon Albarn claimed that Swift did not write her own music. Jack Antonoff quickly came to defend his friend, calling Albarn a "herb" at that time.

Jack Antonoff also defended Taylor Swift in an appearance on the What podcast in February 2022, where he said Damon Albarn "unequivocally made a statement that isn't true" and has "no idea about." He added that it was everything that is "wrong" with the world at that moment.

Since 2017, Antonoff has worked with Taylor Swift in all of her studio albums - Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department. The producer has co-written as well as co-produced the projects.

In a May 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Antonoff also credited Taylor Swift for growing his career as a producer.

The two have also been recipients of multiple awards together, including two other Grammy Album of the Year awards for Folklore and Midnights.

Jack Antonoff has also made surprise cameos on Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, which ended last December.

