Stassie Baby, Kylie Jenner's best friend, recently opened up about the cosmetic surgeries she has had done. On the May 16 episode of her Better Half podcast, Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Stassie Baby, stated that she regretted getting a Brazilian Butt Lift when she was younger.

"Yes, I have a BBL... I made this decision super young, and it’s something that I obviously regret," she said.

Though Stassie’s frank admission has encouraged conversation about body image and the pressures of social media, it has also piqued interest in Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic journey.

According to People in July 2023, in an episode of The Kardashians that same month, Kylie Jenner admitted that she had undergone breast augmentation before she was pregnant with her daughter Stormi.

"You know I got my breasts done before Stormi," she told Stassie on air.

Jenner also stated that, contrary to rumors that she had undergone surgery on her entire face, she had only received fillers.

Kylie Jenner's friend Stassie Baby's comments about her BBL, explored

Stassie Baby kicked off the first episode of her Better Half podcast with Alexis Fisher on May 16, 2025. In the same, she opened up about the numerous questions she receives about the cosmetic surgeries she has undergone.

Stassie remarked that in 2022, during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she had vaguely insinuated that she had received plastic surgery by stating that she had "moved things around."

The model then publicly admitted to Fisher that she had received a BBL when she was younger and that she now regretted the procedure and was trying her best to reverse it.

"Yes, I have a BBL. I moved fat around to my butt... Obviously, I made this decision super young, and it’s something that I obviously regret. And that's why I think it's been so hard for me to talk about for so long because it is something that I regret and that I've been actively trying to, you know, fix for so long," Stassie said.

Karanikolaou's shared that her remorse stemmed from unattainable beauty standards set by popular culture and social media. She also cautioned others against altering their bodies for fleeting trends, stating,

"I did not realize at all what I was signing myself up for, and I wish that little me didn't feel the way I felt, or like, just the pressure of the world that we live in, and like the trend at the time and that goes into like do not surgically alter your body for a trend at a time, because just know that the trend, it's only gonna be relevant for a little bit."

More about Kylie Jenner's comments on cosmetic surgery

As reported by the Los Angeles Times on July 27, 2023, during the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner revealed that she "got [her] breasts done" and that she regretted it. The model also told Stassie Baby that her natural breasts were "just gorgeous" and stated,

“I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”

As per Telegrafi around the same time, Kylie Jenner initially denied getting lip fillers and chalked her plump lips to makeup. But, in May 2015, she finally confessed to having temporary fillers for a short period, after a boy called her lips "so small."

Though she has been open about lip fillers, Jenner has also debunked rumors that she has undergone other forms of plastic surgery, including a rhinoplasty or facial reconstruction.

According to Telegraphi, in February 2019, she said:

“People think I've completely gone under the knife and completely rebuilt my face, which is completely false... They don't understand what good hair and makeup and fillers can really do."

In The Kardashians season 3 finale, Kylie Jenner, now a mother of two, also expressed sadness at the thought of her daughter feeling pressured to alter her appearance. Jenner stated that Stormi was "the most beautiful thing ever" and that she would be "heartbroken" if her daughter wanted to get cosmetic surgeries in the future.

