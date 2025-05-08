"Beauty is pain" - Netizens react to Kylie Jenner having her feet stuck after taping them to her heels at the Met Gala

Media personality and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner walked the Met Gala 2025 red (blue) carpet on May 5 in black strappy, pointed toe stilettos. The reality actress was sporting a Ferragamo ensemble that flaunted her midriff and curves, but her heels reportedly gave her some trouble, she had to tape her feet with the shoes. It was evident from the event's widely shared video that Jenner found it extremely difficult to remove the shoes.

After the event, the 27-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics posted a video to her Instagram Story showing her seated on the floor while a group of people attempted to take off her black pointed-toe pumps.

Once Kylie's Instagram Story was reuploaded on the platform by The Shade Room, it garnered netizens’ reactions. They mostly commented on the pain she must have had to endure, as one user wrote, "beauty is pain".

Netizens reacted as Kylie Jenner's recent video went viral (Image via Instagram / @kanedrajuicycouture)

Others also commented similarly, as one Netizen said that "it's diabolical", while another one said that she took the right decision, especially if it's a peep toe.

Netizens reacted as Kylie Jenner's recent video went viral (Image via Instagram / @moncherisunset / @daciasworld / @alicia.guissella)

Meanwhile, others wanted to know about the tape use, as one user asked about the type of tape, while another Netizen asked about the brand.

Netizens reacted as Kylie Jenner's recent video went viral (Image via Instagram / @ashley321__ / @jae_beaute / @phil_daht)

Kylie Jenner attended the Met Gala in a Ferragamo dress

On May 5, Kylie Jenner posted a video to Instagram Story of herself taking the tape off the shoes. She could be heard addressing Ferragamo's creative director, Maximilian Davis, and saying:

“Max told me to tape my feet into the shoe… And now my feet are stuck in the shoes!”

Her glam squad attempted to release the tape without injuring Jenner's feet by using spray bottles loaded with a clear liquid, but it still felt like a lot of pain. Jenner then yelled from behind the camera:

“Ow!”

Following the video, Kylie Jenner appears to have successfully taken off her shoes. She then took a picture of her bare feet, which looked to have red markings on them. Over the picture, she wrote:

"They're okay!!!!"

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics wore a Ferragamo dress to the Met Gala designed by the brand's creative director, Davis. It had a black corseted bodice, the dress had a sweetheart neckline, and it was made of suit material and wool herringbone cups. The bodice ended at her waist and changed back into a suit-like skirt with a high slit and black and white embroidery.

With a slicked-back bun and makeup, Kylie Jenner accessorised the item with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and matching long see-through gloves. She added a gleaming, long, black scarf and and a floral brooch encrusted with diamonds. The black silk scarf trailed behind her and wrapped around her body. After a while, she took off the scarf.

Kylie Jenner made her relationship public with Timothée Chalamet

On the other hand, Jenner and her long-term boyfriend and actor Timothée Chalamet ultimately made their relationship public shortly after the Met Gala. After two years of keeping their love hidden, they walked the red carpet together for the first time at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome, on May 7.

Numerous images of the two having a moment together on the red carpet have gone viral. Although the pair has recently been spotted together at several events, this was their first official appearance together since they started dating in 2023.

As they posed for the photographers, the actor was seen in one of the pictures putting his hands around Kylie Jenner. Others depicted the pair glancing at one another. Jenner wore a stunning black gown with delicate, narrow straps, a plunging neckline, and elaborate embroidery for the awards. In contrast, Chamaet wore an all-black outfit consisting of matching trousers and a double-breasted black velvet blazer.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet was not spotted at the Met Gala.

