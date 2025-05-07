Did Janelle Monáe wear a diamond made from tequila to the Met Gala? Breaking down the singer’s outfit

Singer-actress Janelle Monáe's look at the Met Gala 2025 has caught the eye of netizens. She walked the event's red carpet on Monday, May 5, 2025, in an eye-catching red, white, and black ensemble.

Ad

However, it was her bespoke diamond brooch that caused quite the stir. Crafted by celebrated jewelry designer Jonathan Raksha for 1800 Tequila, the 5.5-carat emerald-cut stone was made out of the brand's tequila. Per a news release by the company, Raksha used the brand's 1800 Cristalino to create the first-of-its-kind diamond.

Ad

Trending

The release included a comment by the actress, who noted that to "shine" and create something iconic, one has to think differently. Poetically comparing the vision to the creation of diamonds, Janelle Monáe added:

"Just like diamonds form under pressure, reimagining how diamonds are made takes a future-focused vision and dedication. And to wear an ethical diamond from 1800 Tequila on the red carpet, with this year's theme, felt like a fitting tribute to that."

Ad

"This piece reflected a more conscious and considered approach to luxury" - Janelle Monáe about the inspiration behind the bespoke diamond brooch

This year's theme for the Met Gala was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and the dress code is "Tailored for You." Thom Browne and Paul Tazewell interpreted the concept into a custom-made ensemble for Janelle Monáe.

Ad

The 39-year-old arrived in a red, white, and black artistic cape with exaggerated shoulders. It featured printed pop-art-like stripes forming a suit and a handbag. Halfway through her red carpet walk, Monáe took off the cape to reveal a similarly colored pinstripe suit underneath.

The Glass Onion star paired the entire look with a black bowler hat with a clock monocle dangling in front of her left eye. Her accessories included a black wristwatch, loafers, a large handbag, and a striped tie. The latter accessory was pinned by the Raksha-designed brooch.

Ad

Ad

Talking about reflecting the theme into her outfit, Janelle Monáe told Harper's Bazaar on May 6 that she was an art student and a performance artist through and through. She explained that her look honored her "ancestors," stating:

"As I honor my ancestors and the people who built this country and the people who have poured into me—to go into rooms and transform them, and redefine again what it means to look a certain way, to dress a certain way, to act a certain way..."

Ad

Janelle Monáe added that to her, the "freedom" to choose what she does in her costume is what made it "superfine."

Talking about the diamond brooch, Monáe explained that it hid a layered meaning. This year, the Met Gala was held on May 5, a.k.a. Cinco de Mayo, an annual celebration honoring Mexico's victory over the French Empire in 1862. Keeping the day in mind, she teamed up with 1800 Tequila to craft an "ethical diamond."

Ad

The stone also reflected the ripple effects of the diamond mining industry in Africa. She told Harper's Bazaar:

"Especially around this theme, it felt right—knowing the impact that traditional diamond mining has had on African nations. And so it was important to me that this piece reflected a more conscious and considered approach to luxury."

Janelle Monáe has had several memorable looks at the Met Gala. This includes her sparkly hooded Ralph Lauren dress in 2021 and 2019's Christian Siriano gown that featured a motorized blinking eye. In 2023, she wore a Thom Browne-designed hooped dress with multiple layers that she stripped down to reveal a sequined bikini.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More