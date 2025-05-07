How long have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet been together? The couple debuts on the red carpet in Rome

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their red carpet debut in Rome two days after the Kylie Cosmetics founder walked the red carpet during the 2025 Met Gala. On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the couple walked the red carpet at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome asd posed together for the cameras.

As seen in one of their photos, the Call Me By Your Name actor had his arms wrapped around Jenner's waist. They also decided to attend the event in coordinated outfits, with the actor sporting a black velvet suit. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner wore a floor-length, figure-hugging black gown with a plunging neckline and an embossed design from Schiaparelli.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been together for two years, and while the Rome event was their red carpet debut, they have been photographed as each other's dates over the years. While they skipped the red carpet as a couple, Jenner was with Chalamet during the 2025 Palm Springs International Awards in January and the Santa Barbara Film Festival in February, among others.

Jenner and Chalamet first made headlines in April 2023 after her car was spotted in his driveway. Months later, in September, they were seen making out during one of Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour concerts before making headlines again after attending the US Open a few days later.

Timothée Chalamet posts about his sporty night after skipping the 2025 Met Gala despite Kylie Jenner attending

Days before Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut in Rome, Kylie Jenner stunned at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5, 2025. However, Jenner attended the annual gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone and without her actor boyfriend. On Monday night, the Dune actor shared the reason why he skipped the gala despite his girlfriend attending.

In his Instagram Story, Chalamet shared a series of photos from his busy night watching sports. It turned out that he was tuning in for the Knicks and Boston Celtics face-off in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals. In one of the pictures he shared, the actor was watching the game on an iPad while he shared a picture of himself with his pals on game night in another photo.

It wasn't the first time Timothée Chalamet skipped the star-studded Met Gala since he attended the ball in 2021. At the time, the A Complete Unknown actor sported a satin tuxedo by Haider Ackermann, which he accessorized with a Cartier booch and Converse sneakers. He hasn't been back to the gala since, while Jenner has attended seven times in the past, per Page Six.

As for Jenner's Monday night event at the Met, she arrived on the red carpet alongside her gown's designer, Ferragamo's Maximilian Davis. Davis designed her a herringbone halter-neck dress, which was fashioned with a sheer boned corset and a bodice and a low-waisted skirt designed with black-and-white beading.

She polished off her 2025 Met Gala look with opera gloves, diamond earrings, and black strappy, pointy-toe heels.

While Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are not red carpet official, the two have never shared a picture of each other on social media, except for that one unintentional time in August 2024. In a mirror selfie she shared on Instagram, a man who closely resembles the actor can be seen standing to the side in the back.

