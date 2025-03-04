Why did Kylie Jenner decide not to sit by Timothée Chalamet at the Oscars 2025? Explained

Kylie Jenner has stood by her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, throughout the awards season. The public figure and entrepreneur made almost back-to-back appearances with Chalamet, who was nominated across major awards shows for his starring role in the film A Complete Unknown.

Ad

Given her relationship with Chalamet, Jenner was naturally seated next to him during these events. However, she made an exception at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. Although she was initially seated beside Chalamet during the event, she switched seats with his mother, Nicole Flender, when the time came for the Academy to announce the Best Actor award.

Jenner made this gesture to allow Flender to sit next to her son in anticipation of him winning the award, as per E! News.

Ad

Trending

Kylie Jenner switched seats with Timothée Chalamet's mother during a crucial moment at the Oscars 2025

Kylie Jenner gave up her seat beside Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars (Image via Getty)

As previously mentioned, before it was time for the Academy to announce the winner of Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Oscars, Kylie Jenner gave up her seat beside Timothée Chalamet. She did this to allow Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender, to have a seat beside his son before the winner was announced.

Ad

Flender has been a huge part of Chalamet's acting career and has supported him throughout his journey. She has also been an active member of the artist community, as highlighted by Timothée Chalamet in his SAG Awards speech.

For the uninitiated, while accepting his SAG Award for Best Actor, Chalamet mentioned that his mother had been a part of Actor's Equity for several years. Therefore, it was only natural that Jenner wanted Chalamet to share the moment with his mother in the hopes that he would win.

Ad

Chalemet took home the Best Actor award for A Complete Unknown at the 2025 SAG Awards. At the 97th Academy Awards, he was pitted against actors Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) in the Actor in a Leading Role category.

Who took home the Actor in a Leading Role award during the Oscars 2025?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Oscars 2025 nominated five actors in the Actor in a Leading Role category for films released in 2024. Despite stiff competition from the other nominees, Adrien Brody took home the title for his leading role in the epic period drama film The Brutalist.

Following the announcement, Brody took to the stage to reflect on his career and the industry he has been a part of for so many years. He spoke for approximately 5 minutes and 40 seconds, which many believe was the longest anyone has ever spoken on the stage.

Ad

Did Kylie Jenner share images with Timothée Chalamet on her social media following the Oscars?

Ad

Kylie Jenner accompanied her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, to both the Oscars main event and the after-party. Although the couple posed for the cameras during the event, they did not share snippets of their time there on their social media.

Timothée Chalamet's Instagram showed no posts or stories related to the event. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner uploaded a few photos after the event, but they did not feature Chalamet or show any moments from the ceremony. Instead, her pictures appeared to have been taken at her residence and were shared to highlight her "custom Miu Miu" dress.

Ad

Stay updated on the latest news about TV Shows and Movies as 2025 commences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE