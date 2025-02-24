Did Timothée Chalamet star in Law & Order series? Details explored

Timothée Chalamet is an American actor and film producer. He began his acting career as a teenager in television shows, before debuting in films. His acting skills and fine portrayal of fictional characters have landed him a Screen Actors Guild Award, four Golden Globe Awards, and several other awards and nominations.

Before becoming one of Hollywood's most-loved actors, Timothée Chalamet appeared in one of television's most iconic crime dramas, Law & Order. He was just one of the many young actors trying to make a name for himself in the industry. His brief guest role in the legendary NBC procedural remains a goldmine for fans eager to explore his early career days.

Chalamet appeared in Law & Order in 2009 when he was just 13 years old. He famously played a character named Eric Foley in Season 19, Episode 10, titled Pledge. The episode revolved around the murder of a young woman, where Chalamet portrayed a minor in the unfolding investigation of the case. He played the role of a troubled teenager, showcasing his ability to convey emotion and depth even at such a young age.

Other guest appearances on Law & Order

Law & Order returned for its 24th season on October 3, 2024, on NBC. It is an American police procedural and legal drama television series, where police officers investigate several notorious crimes and try to nab the culprits. In the show, the legal officers provide the required evidence to help prosecutors serve justice in the court of law.

Throughout the 24 seasons, the show has witnessed numerous guest appearances. Besides Timothée Chalamet, several popular actors and actresses have starred on the NBC series Law & Order. Cynthia Nixon, Viola Davis, Joan Cusack, Alec Baldwin, and Jennifer Love Hewitt are some of the many actors to have starred in guest appearances on the show.

The Law & Order franchise has featured a portfolio of legendary actors, actresses, and rising stars. Sam Waterston became extremely popular for playing the iconic character and District Attorney, Jack McCoy. S. Epatha Merkerson, Jerry Orbach, and Jill Hennessy are some of the Law & Order actors who gained fame for playing significant roles on the show.

More about Timothée Chalamet: Everything you need to know

Since his early days on Law & Order, Timothée Chalamet has achieved international fame, starring in top-rated films and working with renowned directors. His diverse and emotion-packed performances in Dune, Little Women, and Lady Bird have solidified his place among the Hollywood elites. Although his time on Law & Order was brief, it speaks greatly of his humble beginnings.

Timothée Chalamet has received numerous awards and prestigious nominations throughout his acting career, particularly for his performances in Call Me By Your Name and Beautiful Boy. He won the Independent Spirit Award and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Male Lead and Best Actor for his performance in Call Me By Your Name. His fans eagerly anticipate to witness the upcoming roles he portrays and how his career progresses.

New episodes of Law & Order air every Thursday on NBC at 8 pm ET and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

