“Making money off of your dead friend seems wrong”- Netizens react as Vin Diesel hints at Paul Walker’s character returning in Fast & Furious 11

Vin Diesel has publicly revealed his intentions to bring back the late Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, for Fast & Furious 11. This sparked a debate among fans about whether the movie honors Walker’s legacy or exploits his memory for commercial purposes.

The announcement was made during Diesel's recent appearance at Fuel Fest held on June 28, 2025, at the Pomona Fairplex in California. This statement lays out the path that the actor and producer envision the franchise taking to its final part.

The announcement has prompted a range of responses across social media. Many fans are now questioning the ethics of digitally revitalising dead actors, a topic that is becoming prevalent in modern cinema.

Reflecting on the issue, an X user commented:

"Making money off of your dead friend seems wrong. Very wrong. Especially if they use his likeness as a CGI uncanny valley face replacement. If you’re going to bring him back, recast the character entirely."

Several other comments echoed similar sentiments, expressing concern and sharing the same viewpoint about the situation.

"That literally makes no sense narratively and from a human perspective. Let him rest," another X user commented

"What a money grab move", an individual mentioned.

"Let that poor man rest in peace 😭", another individual added.

Other fans, however, have expressed emotional support, seeing it as a tribute to Paul Walker.

"As long as the family is ok with it, I can’t wait to see Brian again, hopefully his brothers play him again rather than CGI, they could also use more unused archival footage from previous films. The plot will be interesting considering how Fast X ended," a fan suggested.

"Omggg we are all seated for this omggg", another fan added.

"This reunion is the ultimate tribute! Can’t wait for that epic finale", a netizen wrote.

The debate continues online, with passionate voices on both sides underscoring just how deeply Paul Walker’s memory still resonates within the Fast & Furious audience.

Introduction to the Fast & Furious franchise

Fast and Furious is a major action movie franchise produced by Universal Pictures. The series started with The Fast and the Furious in 2001, which was about illegal street racing in Los Angeles. It introduced viewers to Dominic Toretto, depicted by Vin Diesel, and Brian OConner, played by Paul Walker.

Over the years, the franchise has expanded from small-scale crime stories to global action thrillers involving elaborate heists and international espionage. The franchise has produced 10 major films and a spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. According to an article by Deadline, it has made over 7 billion dollars at the box office, making it the largest-grossing film series of all time.

Themes of loyalty, family, and redemption are at the heart of this saga, which is set against the backdrop of breathtaking stunts and high-speed car sequences. Fast & Furious 11 is planned as the final chapter in the main series, with an expected release in April 2027.

The idea of Fast & Furious 11 featuring the character of Brian O Conner has sparked considerable controversy among viewers and critics alike. While some view it as a celebration of Paul Walker's lasting legacy within the franchise, others argue it risks undermining the emotional closure provided by his previous farewell.

With the series set to wrap up with its 11th film, how Brian’s character is handled will play a critical role in shaping the franchise’s final chapter.

