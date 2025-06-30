What’s in store for Fast & Furious 11? Ludacris teases something "big" for the 25th anniversary

Ludacris made comments about what's next for the Fast and Furious franchise, as online speculations about the next movie being the last one continue to grow. The tenth movie in the Fast saga, Fast X, came out in 2023, and the highly anticipated Fast X: Part 2, after the previous movie's cliffhanger, is expected to arrive in 2027.

Ad

The rapper-actor attended the recent Waymo x Uber event, and in an exclusive interview with People, published on Sunday, June 29, 2025, he hinted at something "big" in store for the Fast and Furious 11.

He explained that he has two "big" projects in the works, his new music and the next Fast movie, saying:

"[There's] one more Fast and Furious movie because it's [the] 25-year anniversary... So those are the two big things right now. But that whole 25-year anniversary is definitely gonna be a big one."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Ludacris has been in the Fast franchise since 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious as Tej Parker. While franchise star Vin Diesel has previously alluded to Fast & Furious 11 being the finale of the movie series, Ludacris thought that the Fast saga could go beyond the 11th movie.

In the same interview with People, he said:

"A lot of other franchises, they may end, but they don't really end. It's almost like the beginning of something new, so I don't feel like it'll ever truly end either, but you never know."

Ad

In 2026, it will be 25 years since the original movie was released in June 2001.

What has Ludacris said about the upcoming Fast & Furious 11?

In his interview with People, Ludacris claimed that he had a feeling that the cast would be back "at some point," considering the cliffhanger in Fast X. He said it left people hanging, but while he never confirmed that the Fast & Furious 11 will be the last in the franchise, he has previously said that the Fast saga is not something that "really goes away."

Ad

Ad

The rapper-turned-actor said this about the franchise's future during an interview with US Magazine in February 2025:

"The franchise is so huge, it never really goes away. There's always something that may be an extension of it or a rebirth of it that's going to continue, because people love this car culture, and they love what each of the characters stands for so much."

Ad

He also explained that the idea of "family" is not something that they simply throw around in the movies. Ludacris said that they mention the word often in the films, and truly live by it in real life. He added that the cast doesn't need to be shooting their racing movies to reunite, alluding to them spending time with each other during the holidays.

"It’s always great to reunite, but I just saw both of them not too long ago, so we don’t have to be shooting anything for us to be reuniting," he added.

Ad

As for the highly awaited Fast and Furious 11, there are not a lot of details revealed yet. However, at the FuelFest in Los Angeles on June 28, 2025, Vin Diesel said that Universal asked him if they could have the franchise finale in April 2027, and he said that he would agree under certain conditions.

"The studio said to me, Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious April 2027? I said under three conditions." Vin Diesel said.

Ad

According to the actor, he wanted to bring the franchise to LA and make car culture a key theme in the movie, which means going back to street racing. His last condition, he said, was to reunite his Fast and Furious character, Dom, and the late Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ludacris' new music and the upcoming Fast and Furious 11 movie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More