Why is Vin Diesel being sued? Court dismisses 4 claims in assistant’s sex abuse lawsuit against the actor 

A court has dismissed four claims in Asta Jonasson's lawsuit against Vin Diesel. However, he still faces multiple allegations of sexual abuse and more.

In December 2023, Diesel's former assistant, Asta Jonasson, sued him for alleged s*xual battery, gender discrimination, wrongful termination, retaliation, and negligent supervision. However, as per Variety, four counts of employment discrimination were dismissed.

The alleged incident took place in 2010 during the filming of Fast Five. The suit would have previously been beyond the statute of limitations.

However, due to the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, signed in 2023, some cases dating back to 2009 were revived.

The complainant is required to file an administrative complaint with the state Civil Rights Department to bring their lawsuit under the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Now, on Tuesday, June 3, Judge Daniel M. Crowley pointed out that while the statute of limitations was extended, the deadline to file an administrative complaint wasn't. It was one year in 2010.

Hence, he ruled:

“Plaintiff’s FEHA claims are time-barred because she failed to timely exhaust her administrative remedies by filing a CRD complaint within one year of the alleged adverse action, a jurisdictional requirement for a FEHA lawsuit.”

As a result, four of Asta Jonasson's claims were dismissed. However, none of the other allegations from her lawsuit are affected by this.

More about Asta Jonasson's lawsuit against Vin Diesel

Jonasson had filed a lawsuit in December 2023 against the Fast and Furious star. In it, she stated that an incident of alleged sexual abuse took place at the St. Regis Hotel during the shoot of Fast Five in 2010.

As per the suit (via Variety), Vin Diesel took Asta Jonasson to his room and groped her and tried to kiss her. She screamed and ran towards the bathroom after he blocked her way to the exit.

She then alleges that the actor pinned her against a wall and started to masturbate.

She was then allegedly fired a few hours later by the company and Vin's sister, Samantha Vincent. The lawsuit states:

“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful — Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults.

"Ms. Jonasson felt like she was a piece of trash to be discarded. Ms. Jonasson felt helpless, her self esteem was demolished, and she questioned her own skills and whether a successful career would require her to trade her body for advancement.”

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel's attorney, Bryan Freedman, has denied these claims and put out a statement following the lawsuit. It read (via Variety):

“Let me be very clear: Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”

In her lawsuit, Asta Jonasson has also alleged that one more supervisor from One Race Productions, founded by Vin Diesel, made inappropriate gestures towards her.

