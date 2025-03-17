When Joe Rogan and ex-UFC star delved into bitter feud between 'The Rock' and Vin Diesel over 7.3B film franchise: "They hate each other so bad"

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub sat with the UFC commentator for episode #74 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) MMA Show. During their discussion, the pair analyzed a feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel.

'The Rock' and Diesel starred in Fast & Furious movies together but their relationship took a hit to the point where the pair no longer filmed scenes together.

The feud between Johnson and Diesel started on the set of Fast & Furious in 2018, with Johnson later saying the pair had fundamental differences in philosophies.

According to Schaub, Johnson fell out with actor Tyrese Gibson as well because he did a spin-off movie Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw. Commenting on 'The Rock's' fueds with his co-actors, Schaub said:

"The Rock and Vin Diesel couldn't be on the set the same time, they hate each other so bad. Like shoot it like it seemed like someone was there, they hate each other that much. Tyrese also flipped out because all he has is Fast & Furious. So when 'The Rock' did a spin off, Tyrese was like how dare you we are a family and Rock was like no we are not."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

When Joe Rogan slammed the Olympic Games for not paying athletes

Joe Rogan slammed the Olympic Games for their negligible compensation for athletes. The comedian discussed how the world's most iconic sports event generates billions of dollars in revenue but the payouts to athletes performing in the events are negligible. Rogan has been a lifelong fan of sports and mixed martial arts in general and believes the Olympic Games are a "scam".

On episode #2166 of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by Christian Angermayer and Dr. Aron D'Souza. Rogan said:

"The Olympics is kind of a scam because it generates billions of dollars in revenue and the people that are there to perform make almost none of that."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:16):

