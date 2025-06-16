Who is Tyrese Gibson’s father? Actor visits estranged parent who is suffering from stage 4 cancer

Tyrese Gibson visited his estranged father on Father's Day (June 15, 2025). The actor and singer uploaded a video on Instagram in which he visited his father in St. Louis, Missouri, with flowers and gifts, including his 2024 album, Beautiful Pain.

According to Hollywood Unlocked's June 15, 2025, report, the actor's father, Tyrone Gibson, is suffering from stage four cancer. Tyrese shared the diagnosis in November 2024. Priscilla Murray Gibson, the actor's mother, raised him and his three older brothers as Tyrone Gibson was an estranged father.

The Instagram page @theshaderoom reuploaded the video.

Tyrese Gibson wrote an open letter to fathers on Father's Day

Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during "1992" Los Angeles premiere - (Image via Getty)

According to the media outlet's report, Gibson wrote an open letter to fathers after posting the video of him visiting his estranged father. In the letter, he addressed fathers who seem "unseen," "cold," "distant," and "aggressive." He stated that he sees them and understands them.

"Open Letter to Fathers That Feel Unseen — I See You. To every man who's ever felt the weight of the world on his chest and still showed up anyway—I see you. To the fathers who've been labeled 'aggressive' for having passion, 'cold' for being focused,' 'distant' for holding back tears in rooms that never felt safe—I see you," the actor reportedly wrote.

Gibson has two daughters: Shayla, born in 2007 to his first wife, Norma Mitchell, and Soraya, born in 2018 to his second wife, Samantha Lee. The Fast and Furious actor married his first wife in 2007 and divorced in 2009. After a long court battle, the two were granted 50/50 custody of their daughter in 2017.

The same year, Tyrese Gibson released videos of himself crying and requesting the court to let him be with his daughter. In 2025, the "My Shayla" videos went viral on TikTok. The actor gave a shout-out to the fathers who are fighting for their kids' custody in his open letter.

"To the fathers biting their tongues to keep the peace in courtrooms that never honored your pain—To the ones losing sleep over custody, child support, broken promises, and the ache of missing birthdays, school plays, first steps, and first words—I see you," Gibson wrote.

Tyrese Gibson also mentioned stepfathers and "boy dads" and "girl dads" who work hard to raise their kids.

"To the stepfathers who stepped in and filled gaps you didn't cause—To the girl dads navigating hair days, heartbreaks, and hormones—To the boy dads teaching strength without silence—To the broken men breaking cycles—I see you," the actor wrote.

Hollywood Unlocked reuploaded Tyrese Gibson's open letter on their Instagram page.

According to People's March 26, 2015, report, Gibson wrote a series of six children's books with his then-seven-year-old daughter Shayla. The books were published under their company, Gibson and Gibson Publishing.

The artist also previously wrote the New York Times bestseller How to Get Out of Your Own Way in 2011. In 2013, Gibson wrote another New York Times bestseller, Manology: Secrets of Your Man's Mind Revealed.

