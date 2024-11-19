"I ain't giving you s**t" — Tyrese Gibson says he is going to "shoot, stab and kill" to protect his fortune from his baby mamas

Acclaimed actor, singer, and entrepreneur Tyrese Gibson made waves with remarks during a recent public appearance, vowing to protect his wealth amid ongoing legal and financial battles.

On November 18, 2024, Gibson took to his Instagram account to share a lengthy video expressing his determination to protect his financial assets from his children's two mothers.

Referring to them as "baby mama one and two," Gibson outlined his frustrations and emphasized his commitment to safeguarding his fortune at any cost —

"Baby mama one and two. I ain't giving you sh*t. Like I fought to earn this life, I'm a fight to keep it," Gibson said.

The controversy surrounding Tyrese Gibson's recent video post stems from legal issues dating back to September 2024, when Gibson was arrested for nonpayment of child support.

According to Black News, Gibson was in contempt of court for owing $73,000 in child support to his former partner, Samantha Lee, the mother of their daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gibson has a net worth of $2 million as of September 2024.

Tyrese Gibson made explosive comments in an ongoing child support dispute

On Monday, Tyrese Gibson shared a detailed video on his Instagram account addressing the mothers of his two daughters.

In the emotionally charged video, Gibson expressed his frustration over the ongoing financial disputes, stating that he would "shoot, stab, and kill over mine" to protect his fortune —

"I'm a shoot, stab and kill over mine. I'm gonna protect this bottom line at all costs. I've earned it and I'm gonna protect it," Gibson said.

At the start of the video, Tyrese Gibson revealed that he woke up on Sunday with a heavy heart, prompting him to attend church to seek solace and speak with God. He further explained that his emotional state stemmed from his current challenges.

The purpose of making the video was not known. However, the video on Instagram came after the artist got arrested on September 9, 2024, over child support.

According to Hindustan Times, Tyrese Gibson's arrest came after Judge Kevin Farmer grew frustrated with his failure to comply with a court order requiring him to pay $10,000 per month in child support since April 2023. This led to charges of contempt of court against him.

The child support payments were intended for Gibson's 5-year-old daughter, Soraya, leading him to appear in Fulton County, Georgia. According to Hindustan Times, Judge Farmer informed Gibson that if he paid the $73,000 owed, which included $7,500 in attorney fees for his former partner, the judge would dismiss the jail sentence.

Before his arrest, Tyrese Gibson issued a warning to his fans in an now deleted Instagram post, suggesting that he might be arrested soon. In the post, Gibson also accused his former partner's lawyer and the judge of conspiration against him.

After his release from arrest, Tyrese Gibson wrote on X on September 10, 2024, that the experience was far from enjoyable, describing it as traumatic —

"Getting arrested wasn't fun, as a matter of fact, it was very traumatic. One would ask why does this judge Kevin M. Farmer hate me so much? Well, attached is his nightmare details of the appeal," Gibson wrote.

Gibson wrote on X (Image via X/@Tyrese)

However, on September 16, 2024, Tyrese Gibson revealed to the New York Post that he had been paying $3,600 in child support for his daughter Soraya. Judge Farmer subsequently increased the amount to $10,690, matching the support Gibson was paying for his 17-year-old daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson.

However, Gibson suggested that while living with Soraya, he was not spending anywhere near $11,000 on her.

"The $10,690 [is the amount in] child support that was established eight years ago, in Los Angeles, for my daughter who is now 17 years old. [Farmer] decided to turn my $3,600 into $10,690 because that's what I'm giving my 17-year-old in California. I wasn't spending $11,000 on Soraya when I was married to Samantha," Gibson said.

Tyrese Gibson married Samantha Lee Gibson in 2017 and welcomed their child Soraya in 2018. The duo got separated in 2020. Gibson also married his first wife, Norma Mitchell, in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Shayla the same year. The duo got divorced in 2009.

As of now, the future direction and outcome of the ongoing child support legal proceedings remain uncertain.

