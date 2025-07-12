"Pathetic": Perez Hilton slams Blake Lively after actress subpoenas Google & demands credit card details, addresses & more from 16 "micro influencers"

The ongoing legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has reportedly caused a major upset among content creators. On Friday, July 11, 2025, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton took to YouTube to share a video reacting to reports that micro-influencers had allegedly received emails from Google demanding their personal information.

In his video titled "Blake Lively Wants CREDIT CARD INFORMATION From Small Creators She Is Trying To Intimidate! WTF????" the media personality called out the It Ends With Us actress after she allegedly subpoenaed Google to extract information, including credit card details, addresses, and more from sixteen "micro influencers." He said:

“Instead of serving subpoenas on these creators directly, Blake just subpoenaed Google. Google told these creators that they may share information related to their account with her unless they provide Google with a motion to quash the subpoena submitted to the court.”

Dismissing Blake Lively's ways of involving content creators in her legal It Ends With Us drama with Justin Baldoni, Perez Hilton said:

“This is a pathetic, shameful attempt. I think at intimidating and silencing smaller creators. Gross.”

Explaining the situation, Perez Hilton noted that content creator Katie Joy Paulson is one of the sixteen micro-influencers who allegedly claimed to have been notified by Google of the subpoena. According to the influencer, Blake Lively is requesting the creator's legal name, physical address, phone number, registered email address, and backup recovery email address or phone number.

Katie Joy Paulson, as noted in Perez Hilton's video, stated that Blake has also requested subscriber registration information, including the length of service, premium services utilized, means and source of payment, as well as the credit card or bank account number or public blockchain.

From Kjersti Flaa to Andy Signore: Content creators who received notice from Google in the Blake Lively v Justin Baldoni legal conflict

On July 11, 2025, Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa, a reporter for Norwegian junket, took to her Instagram account and revealed that she had received a notice from Google related to the legal battle between the co-stars of "It Ends With Us." Sharing a screenshot of the notice, the media personality wrote:

“As a journalist, this is a direct attack on my privacy, my sources, and my First Amendment rights. This kind of legal fishing expedition is not just invasive — it’s dangerous. It threatens the ability of independent reporters and creators to hold the powerful accountable without fear of surveillance or retaliation.”

Besides Kjersti Flaa, Andy Signore also confirmed on social media about receiving the same notice. He took to X and his YouTube channel, the Popcorned Planet, and detailed the legitimacy of the email from the YouTube team and Blake Lively's lawyers.

Meanwhile, TMZ, in an article published on July 1, 2025, revealed that notable content creators, including Perez Hilton, Andy Signore, and Candace Owens, had received subpoenas from Blake Lively to turn over "any and all" communications with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties.

These subpoenas were reportedly in response to Judge Lewis J. Liman's order, which allowed the A Simple Favor actress to search for evidence that proves Baldoni orchestrated the alleged smear campaign against her.

