“I am fuming” — Kjersti Flaa reacts to receiving a subpoena from Google in relation to Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal conflict

Kjersti Flaa has recently shared her response after receiving a subpoena related to the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Notably, in a YouTube video released on July 11, 2025, Flaa shared that she received the subpoena from Google.

The news comes a few days after Andy Signore, Perez Hilton, and Candace Owens were issued a subpoena in the same case.

“Today I feel like this is probably going to be the most important video that I ever made. I am fuming today and I’ll tell you why. So, I woke up this morning, I was having a coffee. I was starting to read messages and then I saw that I received a text message from Andy Signore over at Popcorn Planet,” Kjersti Flaa shared in her latest video.

The reporter and journalist said that Andy asked her if she had received a subpoena from Google. While Flaa replied that she did not get a subpoena, she later found it in her email. Kjersti then expressed her criticism towards the subpoena by displaying the mail on screen.

“Blake Lively wants access to my Google accounts. And it’s only me. It’s a lot of other creators they’ve been going after and they think that they are entitled to look at all our private messages. I mean, this is so insane to me,” she said.

Kjersti Flaa also described the subpoena as an attack on journalists and content creators, adding that it should not happen.

Kjersti Flaa clarified that she was not being sued by anyone

Kjersti continued reading the details from the email, saying that it has a notice stating Google can produce information about her Google account in response to the subpoena. Apart from this, Kjersti Flaa was informed that she needs to send a “file-stamped copy of a motion” through email to quash the legal support of Google by the end of this month, on July 31, 2025.

Kjersti was told to attach the details of her motion in the email and contact attorney Esra Hudson if she had any questions about the subpoena.

“This can’t be happening. This is not in a free world that a journalist would receive an email like this. And remember, I am not being sued here. I am the third, I’m a third party. And they think that they have the right to go in and read my emails,” Flaa continued.

Kjersti Flaa mentioned that the subpoena was an attempt to find her link to Justin Baldoni or the company, Wayfarer, adding that no one will find anything about it.

“This threatens everyone that has been emailing me, that has been my sources. I mean, I don’t have words to say this in English because I am so upset about it. This isn’t like Watergate and I’m not Snowden. This is basically about a Hollywood star who refuses to admit to herself that people don’t like her and people don’t like her because she’s doing things like this,” Flaa added.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have not addressed anything about the subpoena. According to People magazine, the duo’s legal issues started with a lawsuit filed by the Green Lantern star against Baldoni in December 2024. Lively accused the actor of displaying unprofessional behavior on the set of their film, It Ends with Us.

Justin Baldoni also responded with a lawsuit in January this year against Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake’s PR company, and Blake’s publicist, Leslie Sloane. Notably, a trial date of March 9, 2026, was set for both cases by Judge Lewis J. Liman the same month.

