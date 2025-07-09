“She agreed to be on this TV show” — Perez Hilton reacts to Shannon Price failing the lie detector test about Gary Coleman’s death

Shannon Price has failed her lie detection test, where she was questioned about the death of her husband, Gary Coleman. Notably, the test was conducted in the upcoming series, Lie Detector: Truth or Deception, which premieres on A&E on July 10, 2025, as per People magazine.
Meanwhile, Perez Hilton has now shared his reaction to the results of the test through his self-titled website on Wednesday, July 9. The media personality added a link to his news piece through his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote:
“She agreed to be on this TV show.”
According to E! News, the lie detection test was conducted by George Olivo, a former agent for the FBI, and Price responded by saying no to all the questions. Shannon was asked three questions during the test, starting with whether she ever hit Coleman when they were together. Price was also asked whether she intentionally stopped herself from helping Gary and if she “physically cause Gary to fall.”
Perez said in his article that Shannon Price made herself appear “worse than ever” while trying to prove that she was not involved in her husband’s death. Hilton recalled everything that happened with Gary in 2010, where Price reportedly found him “in a pool of blood” when Coleman had an intracranial hemorrhage, after he fell at his home.
Hilton further stated that Shannon has always denied her involvement in Gary’s death. The blogger and columnist referred to everything that happened after Price discovered Coleman and stated:
“At the time, she called 911 but inexplicably refused to listen to the operator’s instructions to help care for him before paramedics arrived. The incident was suspicious to come. But Shannon has maintained for 15 years that she had nothing to do with the fall.”
Apart from this, Perez addressed the possible reason why Shannon Price was believed to have reportedly been associated with Gary Coleman’s death and said:
“If you don’t recall, the pair wed in 2007 but divorced the following year. Despite breaking up, they continued living together – which unfortunately meant she was present when he died.”
Shannon Price’s lie detection test happened earlier this year
A report by People magazine on June 17, 2025, stated that Shannon will take a lie detection test on the A&E series. The report states that investigative journalist Tony Harry would appear as the host. The test was originally conducted in January this year, as stated by TMZ.
According to People magazine, the logline of the episode featuring Shannon Price stated that it will revisit everything that led to the death of Gary Coleman. The logline mentioned that the episode will review whether Shannon was “misjudged” in any manner and added:
“Coleman’s ex-wife Shannon Price agrees to take a polygraph test to address persistent public suspicion regarding her potential involvement in his death, even though she has never charged in connection with it.”
Price said during the premiere that she was expecting a good result in the lie detection test, adding that no one is perfect while taking such tests. While speaking to George Olivo, who conducted the test, Price said that it was a stressful situation for her when she answered the questions.
Apart from this, Shannon Price also shared her opinion about the test results while speaking to Tony Harris and said:
“I know where I’m at. I’m at peace. There is a reason I am not in prison. There is a legit reason for that. It’s because they did a thorough investigation.”
The New York Post’s report, dated May 29, 2010, stated that Gary Coleman was 42 years old at the time of his death. He was transported to the Utah hospital, where he was in a coma, following which he was put on life support, as revealed by his family members. Gary was later taken off life support.