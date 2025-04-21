"I said definitely he's not an American" — Former FBI Agent Joe Navarro narrates how he exposed a spy with the help of a flower bouquet

On April 21, 2025, Joe Navarro appeared on the podcast The Diary Of A CEO, hosted by Steven Bartlett, to discuss "the powerful secrets of body language, psychological influence, and negotiation mastery that the government uses." Joe Navarro is a former FBI agent and an expert on body language.

On a recent episode of The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Navarro recounted how he exposed a foreign spy by analyzing the way he held a bouquet of flowers.

Joe Navarro narrated a time when the FBI had their eye on someone they believed was an "illegal", a spy pretending to be an American citizen. He recalled watching footage of the alleged spy entering a flower shop and leaving with a bouquet of flowers.

The former FBI agent stated that he recognized that the individual was a foreigner based on how he held the bouquet downwards, as opposed to the typical American, who holds it facing up.

"When he exited [the flower shop], I said 'definitely he's not an American'. Everybody looked at me like 'Excuse me?' I said, 'He's not from here. Look how he's carrying the bouquet. Americans carry the bouquet up, Eastern Europeans carry it down.' And he continued to carry it that way, so I did what's called a presumptive."

Joe Navarro's takeaway from the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Former FBI agent, author, and body language expert Joe Navarro wrote an article on Politico scrutinizing the body language of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris during their presidential debate on September 10, 2024.

As per the article titled 9 Body Language Tells From the Presidential Debate dated September 11, 2024, Navarro believed that their body language, which ranged from forced handshakes to exaggerated smirks, was quite telling.

According to Navarro, Kamala Harris established the tone early on by walking across the stage to initiate a handshake — a gesture Trump seemed reluctant to return. The article noted that the gesture showed confidence and a willingness to engage, while Trump's pause conveyed discomfort. He added that when the debate started, Harris was noticeably tense, her neck and throat tight, suggesting she was initially nervous, while Trump looked relaxed.

ABC News Hosts Presidential Debate Between Donald Trump And Kamala Harris At The National Constitution Center In Philadelphia (Image via Getty)

According to Joe Navarro, one of the most telling dynamics of the night was Trump's refusal to look Harris in the eye. Whether it was disdain or strategy, his decision not to make direct eye contact sharply contrasted with Harris's unflinching gaze, which she used to confront him head-on.

"Trump's refusal to lock eyes over 90-some minutes could be read in many ways: as a form of indifference, of disrespect, or even fear that looking at her would somehow put him on tilt," Navarro wrote.

The body language expert added that the two candidates angrily blinked when they heard something they found ridiculous — a subtle but useful way to signal disagreement without violating protocols of civility. The debate did not end with a handshake as Trump immediately walked off stage, avoiding any post-debate pleasantries.

Joe Navarro's latest book, Be Exceptional: Master the Five Traits That Set Extraordinary People Apart, was published on June 29, 2021.

