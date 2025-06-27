What did Nick Sortor say about Zohran Mamdani? Podcaster claims "office holders" should be restricted to "natural born Americans"

Investigative reporter and podcast personality Nick Sortor recently made remarks about New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Endorsing Eric Adams for NYC Mayor, he claimed in a tweet that New York City “cannot be run” by Zohran Mamdani.

Ad

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, Nick Sortor took to X and said in his tweet that Eric Adams, who has served as the 110th mayor of New York City since 2022, is the only hope for the economic epicenter of the United States. Sortor wrote:

“I never thought I’d say it, but Mayor ERIC ADAMS is the only hope for New York City. The economic epicenter of the United States CANNOT be run by a Muslim Ugandan Communist like Zohran Mamdani. This impacts all of America. Vote ERIC ADAMS for NYC Mayor in November!”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, New Yorkers voted for Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani, along with ten other candidates who were reportedly vying for victory in the Democratic primary race for mayor in New York City on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, in another tweet on the same day, Nick Sortor claimed that “office holders” should be restricted to “natural born Americans.” Calling Zohran Mamdani a foreign muslim communist, he wrote:

“A FOREIGN MUSLIM COMMUNIST is about to take over America’s largest city. This should NOT be allowed. It’s time to limit office holders to NATURAL BORN Americans. From the day you were born, you must have only pledged allegiance to the United States. Sorry, not sorry.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nick Sortor has also had guest appearances and interviews on podcasts, including The Benny Show and Timcast IRL. As per Podchaser, the journalist has talked about politics, culture, and current events.

Zohran Mamdani’s background explored

Zohran Mamdani is a young, left-wing candidate who, according to The New York Times, has campaigned relentlessly against New York’s spiraling affordability crisis. He entered the race last fall and emerged as a winner, becoming a breakout national figure.

Ad

Although the results are not final yet, Mamdani declared victory, with Andrew M. Cuomo, his rival and the former governor, conceding defeat. He delivered a political upset in the party's primary on Tuesday, as polls had reportedly shown the former governor and assemblyman as the two front-runners. Meanwhile, according to The New York Times, the incumbent, Eric Adams, will reportedly run as an independent in November.

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani was a state legislator with a relatively thin résumé when he first declared his candidacy for mayor. Months later, the Indian-American appeared poised to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for mayor.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Initial results showed the 33-year-old securing 43.5 percent of the vote, giving him the largest number of votes in the city’s ranked-choice voting process. Cuomo received 36.4 percent, while the third-place candidate was New York City Comptroller Brad Lander.

Mamdani notably saw major wins across New York, with most of his votes coming from Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. His rival, Cuomo, earned the most votes in the Bronx and Staten Island. As per the news outlet, Mamdani said in a speech:

Ad

“Together we have shown the power of the politics of the future, one of partnership and sincerity.”

Notably, as per The New York Times, his campaign focused intensely on the plight of the working class, who are struggling with the affordability crisis in New York City. He fought against the skyrocketing costs of housing and child care, and celebrated his apparent victory in becoming New York’s first Muslim mayor.

Ad

Zohran Mamdani is reportedly the son of India-born Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani and Indian filmmaker Mira Nair. He was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda. At the age of seven, he immigrated to New York with his parents and was naturalized as a US citizen in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More