Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares wholesome reaction as she spends time with NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo

Actress and producer La La Anthony is known for her marriage to former NBA star and ex-husband Carmelo Anthony and their son, Kiyan Anthony. On Friday, she caught up with former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who is in the running to be the new mayor of New York City.

"So great catching up!" wrote La La Anthony in her story's caption.

La La Anthony spends time with former New York governor and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo (Source: Instagram/ lala)

La La Anthony also showed him around Harlem and endorsed the former Democratic governor for mayor.

La La endorses former New York governor Andrew Cuomo as New York City mayor (Source: Instagram/ lala)

Cuomo is currently leading in the polls for the Democratic nomination for the New York City mayoral seat. A Marist Poll, released May 14th, showed that Cuomo had a 53% in the fifth round of ranked choice voting, with his leading rival, Zohran Mamdani, only getting 29%.

Around 37% of voters chose Cuomo as their first choice for the Democratic Primary, which is happening on June 14. He did well in areas such as the Bronx (50%), Queens (48%), and Staten Island (48%). He only has 32% of first-choice votes in Manhattan and is tied with Mamdani in Brooklyn, as each of them has 25% of the votes.

According to Marist, 74% of New York City's Democratic primary voters want their mayoral candidate to be able to oppose the president.

La La Anthony opens up about Kiyan following dad Carmelo's footsteps

As for La La, she is now bracing for her son, Kiyan Anthony, as he prepares to leave for Syracuse to begin his collegiate career. She spoke with Athlon Sports' Josh Valdez in an interview last week, where Valdez asked her what it is like to have her son follow in his dad's footsteps.

"I mean, it's a great feeling. We always told him growing up to do what makes you happy, like no pressure to be a basketball player, no pressure to have to do anything like that, just follow your heart," she said.

"He just happened to love basketball and, over the years, became really great at it. It's just amazing to see him follow his passion and his discipline," added La La Anthony.

The actress also praised Kiyan for being disciplined, explaining that this is something he wants to do.

