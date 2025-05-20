Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony goes from courtside to kitchen in new Airbnb Harlem experience [PHOTOS]

Kiyan Anthony's mom, actress and producer La La Anthony, is an endorser for Airbnb, and she hit the kitchen on Tuesday during an event for the travel brand. Along with Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky, they set up a cooking experience, including finally learning how to cook macaroni and cheese.

The event was held in a popular Harlem restaurant, Melba's, and it promoted a special Airbnb property that Anthony herself designed, which will be available to book later this week. That property, called "La La Land," can be found in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is part of Airbnb's partnership with several celebrities like La La and designating them as "Creative Advisors."

As an Airbnb "Creative Advisor," Anthony is responsible for new products for the brand, as well as creating new programs, with "La La Land" being her very first project with her new role. She handpicked all the decor featured in the property, which his a 2,491 square-foot home with five customized bedrooms, four bathrooms, an outdoor patio and pool area.

Her new role comes as her only child, Kiyan Anthony, prepares to finally leave the nest and start his college basketball career at Syracuse, following in his father, Carmelo Anthony's footsteps.

La La Anthony talks about Kiyan Anthony beginning to do big things by himself

While Kiyan Anthony is following in his father's footsteps, he has also delved into the celebrity aspects of being an up-and-coming sports star, which is more of his mother's thing. During an interview with Athlon Sports on Monday, La La Anthony opened up about her son already doing interviews without her or his father present, such as appearing on Angel Reese's podcast.

"Yeah, I love that." La La said. "I love Angel first of all, she's like family to us. But I love seeing him show his personality. People get to see how he really is; he's funny, he's a jokester. I love when he does stuff like that, because it allows people to see his personality, and he's able to just have fun."

She also opened up on Kiyan's favorite basketball stars who are not named Carmelo Anthony.

"Yeah, he always talks about all his favorite players, whether it's Kobe or LeBron. My son's favorite player is Paul George, and he makes no secret about it, he talks about it all the time. Obviously, his dad as well. He always talks about the greats and studies them, watches YouTube videos." she said.

Kiyan Anthony is a four-star shooting guard who helped the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders win the Throne Hoops National Championship and get to the Chipotle Nationals.

